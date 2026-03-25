International Friendlies
Brazil
Mar 26, 2026 8.00pm
Gillette Stadium
France

Brazil vs. France: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for friendly fixture

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Brazil vs. France: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for friendly fixture
© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Brazil will take on France at the Gillette Stadium on Thursday in an international friendly clash. 

The fixture will serve as one of the final preparation matches ahead of their respective 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns. 

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brazil vs. France kick off?

Brazil vs. France will kick off at 8:00pm UK time.

Where is Brazil vs. France being played?

Brazil face France at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, USA.

How to watch Brazil vs. France in the UK

TV channels

The friendly clash between Brazil and France will be available to watch on ITV4. 

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game is available to be streamed online via ITVX.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted shortly after the match on the ITV Sport YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Brazil vs. France?

Brazil and France will each be aiming to build momentum ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

The last meeting between these two occurred in March 2015, when Brazil secured a 3-1 triumph. 

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