France lineup vs. Brazil: Predicted XI for international friendly as Kylian Mbappe chases all-time record

By Ben Knapton | 24 Mar 2026 10:26

France skipper Kylian Mbappe will break an all-time national team record if he scores a hat-trick in Thursday's international friendly against Brazil at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The Real Madrid attacker enters the March hiatus on 55 goals for the national team, just two short of equalling Olivier Giroud's unparalleled best of 57 for the senior men, a record he will inevitably break either before or during the World Cup.

Mbappe still has some way to go to become France's all-time leading scorer regardless of sex, as Eugenie Le Sommer has scored 94 for the women's team, but it is only a matter of time before the 27-year-old becomes the greatest male scorer his nation has ever produced.

Outgoing head coach Didier Deschamps could field Mbappe on the left for Thursday's contest, in support of Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, expected to start up front following the recent injury scare over Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike.

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki is the most obvious number 10 option after also occupying that role for Manchester City in Sunday's EFL Cup victory, while Bayern Munich star Michael Olise should be a shoo-in on the right flank.

Further back, Adrien Rabiot has been a long-time favourite of Deschamps's and has been in strong form for AC Milan this term, so the 30-year-old ought to join forces with Aurelien Tchouameni here.

Following William Saliba's withdrawal through injury, Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate are expected to pair up at the back, joining Malo Gusto and Theo Hernandez in front of Mike Maignan.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gusto, Konate, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Cherki, Mbappe; Dembele

> Click here to see how Brazil could line up for this friendly