Didier Deschamps successor: Why the FFF have already 'identified' the next French national team manager

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Mar 2026 23:48

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the French Football Federation to become the next head coach of the national side.

Les Blues are preparing for their most significant managerial transition in over a decade as the era of Didier Deschamps nears its conclusion.

Deschamps has enjoyed a highly successful 14-year tenure at the helm of Les Bleus, most notably leading the nation to World Cup glory in 2018 and a Nations League title in 2021.

Despite reaching the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 56-year-old has already confirmed his intention to step down following the 2026 tournament in North America.

The World Cup-winning ex-player and manager's impending departure has long fuelled speculation regarding a successor, with Zidane consistently viewed as the natural heir to the throne.

Zidane 'agrees' verbal deal to succeed Deschamps after World Cup

© Imago

According to ESPN, Zidane is now expected to be named as Deschamps' successor.

The 53-year-old has been out of management since concluding his second spell at Real Madrid in 2021 and has reportedly rejected numerous high-profile club offers to wait for this specific opportunity.

FFF president Philippe Diallo recently hinted at the succession plan in a recent interview, admitting that he already knows the identity of the individual who will lead the team into the 2030 cycle.

While the official appointment will not be made until after the 2026 World Cup, the groundwork for a smooth transition is understood to be in place.

Zidane to replace Deschamps? The dawn of a new era for French football

© Imago

Zidane's potential appointment will be significant for a squad that features some of the finest individual talents in world football.

The former attacking midfielder's managerial credentials are impeccable, having won three consecutive Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns during his transformative spells at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Zidane remains untested in international football, a team with Kylian Mbappe, a revitalised Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Warren Zaire-Emery will motivate any manager.

Having reached consecutive World Cup final matches, Deschamps, however, will aim to depart on a high by lifting the most prestigious trophy in the sport.