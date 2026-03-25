Real Madrid 'misdiagnosed' Mbappe knee injury after medical staff made embarrassing error

By Ben Sully | 25 Mar 2026 00:19 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 00:28

Real Madrid medical staff reportedly scanned the wrong leg when they evaluated Kylian Mbappe's knee injury in December.

Mbappe has been in fine form for Los Blancos this season, having racked up 39 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Despite finding the net at will, the France international has struggled with a knee issue since early December.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid initially 'misdiagnosed' Mbappe's injury due to an embarrassing error.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Report claims Real Madrid scanned Mbappe's wrong leg

The report claims that the club's medical staff conducted an MRI scan on Mbappe's injured right knee rather than the affected left knee.

Mbappe went on to play three matches before it was recognised that the scan focused on the wrong leg.

The correct scan showed that the 27-year-old had sustained a partial posterior knee ligament tear in his left knee.

Mbappe subsequently missed a La Liga game against Real Betis and the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman then linked up with his teammates in Saudi Arabia to make a substitute appearance in January's Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona, which proved to be Xabi Alonso's final game in charge.

© Imago

What is Mbappe's current injury status

Mbappe continued to manage the injury for the next month or so before he was forced to miss five matches due to the knee issue.

The Real Madrid star made his return as a substitute in the 2-1 second leg win over Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 - a result that sealed a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Mbappe made another appearance from the bench in Sunday's 3-2 win over city rivals Atletico Madrid.

After making his return to club action, Mbappe has now linked up with the France squad ahead of friendlies against France and Colombia.

Prior to the claim that Real Madrid had misdiagnosed the injury, Mbappe hit out at the "lies" that have been told about his knee issue, insisting he is now "100% ready" to play for France and Los Blancos.