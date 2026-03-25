Jurgen Klopp leaves future open: "I haven't ended my coaching career yet"

By Axel Clody | 25 Mar 2026 08:34

Jurgen Klopp is entering his second year as global head of football at Red Bull. Since leaving Liverpool, where he worked between 2015 and 2024, his name has consistently been linked with top vacancies — including the Germany job and Real Madrid. Despite his current role within the energy drink group's sports arm, Klopp has not closed the door on a future return to management.

Klopp dismisses Real Madrid links

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Speaking at an event in Germany on Monday, Klopp was asked about the interest Real Madrid were said to have shown following Xabi Alonso's departure. The German flatly denied receiving any approach or contact from the Spanish club, attributing the speculation to the media.

"If Real Madrid had phoned, we would have heard about it by now," he told reporters at the MagentaTV World Cup team presentation. "But that's all nonsense. They haven't called even once, not once. My agent is there, you can ask him. They haven't called him either."

Alongside Klopp, the names of Jose Mourinho, currently in charge of Benfica, and Zinedine Zidane, a three-time Champions League winner, had circulated behind the scenes at Real Madrid during the crisis that surrounded Xabi Alonso in December 2025. The club ultimately chose Alvaro Arbeloa, who had been managing the Castilla side.

Klopp leaves his coaching future open

© Imago

When leaving Liverpool in 2024, Klopp delivered an emotional farewell to supporters. "I am running out of energy. I knew I would have to announce this at some point. I am still fine, but I know that I cannot do this job again and again and again," he said at the time.

His break from coaching made way for his executive role at Red Bull, which Klopp has repeatedly spoken about with genuine satisfaction as part of the group's multi-club network — which includes RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Bragantino and RB Omiya Ardija.

In February, his agent Marc Kosicke — who, as confirmed, received no calls from Real Madrid — revealed that Chelsea and Manchester United had made enquiries about the manager's availability. Despite his current position, Klopp has not entirely ruled out returning to the dugout.

"I have said this a thousand times, but of course I am not thinking about it at all right now," he said. "As for the future, I am not completely finished as a coach. Who knows what will happen in the coming years? But there is absolutely nothing planned."