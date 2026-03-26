Mohamed Salah next club: Saudi Pro League club 'keen' to sign departing Liverpool legend

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Mar 2026 02:29

Al Ittihad have reportedly resumed their efforts to sign Mohamed Salah after a previous £150m bid was rejected in 2023.

Salah recently confirmed that he will bring his illustrious career at Liverpool to a close following the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 33-year-old has established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the Merseyside club since arriving from Roma in 2017.

During his time at Anfield, the Egyptian international has recorded 255 goals in 435 appearances and helped the side secure eight major honours, including two Premier League titles in 2019-20 and 2024-25.

However, his final season has been marred by a dip in individual form and public disagreements with the club hierarchy over his role.

Al Ittihad 'reignite interest' in Salah

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As reported by ESPN, Al Ittihad are keen to sign Salah in the summer, as they look to succeed where they failed three years ago.

The Jeddah-based outfit are understood to view Salah as the ideal individual to become the face of the club following the departure of Karim Benzema to Al Hilal.

While Salah remains under contract until 2027, reports suggest that Liverpool will allow their talisman to depart on a free transfer this summer.

Al Qadsiah are currently the only other domestic rival understood to possess the financial ambition to compete for his signature.

Salah's Liverpool exit: The challenge of replacing an Anfield icon

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The departure of such a prolific goalscorer represents a significant challenge for a Liverpool side.

Salah sits fourth on the all-time Premier League scoring charts, and his exit will leave a substantial void in the club's offensive output.

A move to the Middle East would likely involve a lucrative final contract for the 33-year-old while providing the Saudi Pro League with another global superstar.

Al Ittihad are also believed to be monitoring the situation of Manchester United's Casemiro as they look to rebuild their squad.