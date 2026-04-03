Liverpool transfer news: Dominik Szoboszlai drops huge contract hint amid Real Madrid 'dream'

By Ben Knapton | 03 Apr 2026 18:01

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has dropped a huge hint over his future as contract talks with the Hungarian's camp continue.

The former RB Leipzig playmaker is well on his way to winning Liverpool's player of the season prize, having been a shining light in a troubled campaign for the reigning Premier League champions.

Szoboszlai has registered 20 direct goal involvements in 43 appearances for the Reds - 12 of his own and eight assists - while being deployed as a central midfielder, number 10, right midfielder and right-back.

Szoboszlai is still on the same contract terms he signed upon his arrival in 2023 - which expire in 2028 - and it was revealed last month by Hungary boss Marco Rossi that the 25-year-old was 'dreaming' of representing Real Madrid.

However, in an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Szoboszlai suggested that he sees his future at Anfield, seemingly denying his national team coach's claims about a switch to the Bernabeu.

Dominik Szoboszlai hints at Liverpool stay amid Real Madrid interest

© Imago / APL

"I love being here. My family is happy, I love the club, I love the fans, I love to play for this club and that is it," the versatile Hungarian told the publication.

The report adds that negotiations are still ongoing between Liverpool and the 25-year-old's representatives, who want his status as one of Slot's most dependable performers to be reflected in his pay packet.

According to football salaries website Capology, Szoboszlai earns around £120,000 a week at Anfield, comfortably less than the likes of Federico Chiesa (£150k), Andy Robertson (£160k) and Alexander Isak (£280k).

The Hungary international has amassed a total of 27 goals and 22 assists in 137 appearances for Liverpool since his move from Leipzig in 2023, including nine goal involvements in 10 Champions League games in 2025-26.

Szoboszlai also started both of Hungary's matches against Slovenia and Greece in March, as Magyars boss Rossi hit back at Arne Slot over his plea for players to be given adequate rest time.

Should Liverpool fear Dominik Szoboszlai exit?

© Iconsport / PA Images

When any elite European club misses out on Champions League football, fears inevitably grow surrounding the exit of star names, and Liverpool are certainly at risk of losing their spot among the European elite.

Slot's men will be underdogs against Paris Saint-Germain in this year's UCL quarter-finals, and even though their fifth-placed ranking in the Premier League table should be enough for qualification, Chelsea are only one point behind.

When the 2023-24 Liverpool team were forced to compete in the Europa League, none of Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker or Virgil van Dijk departed, although the Reds did have the Jurgen Klopp factor on their side then.

Not only is there more managerial uncertainty at Anfield now, but Real have lost Rodrygo to a serious ACL injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has failed to make the grade too.

If Los Blancos make a particularly enticing offer for Szoboszlai, and if Liverpool have indeed failed to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League, the money men would be mad not to consider it.

For now, Szoboszlai will focus on Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City, but he must tread carefully lest he risk missing any potential semi-final.