Preview: Samsunspor vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 03 Apr 2026 20:05

Survival concerns and the fatigue of a demanding European campaign collide when Samsunspor welcome Konyaspor to Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu on Sunday afternoon in a Turkish Super Lig round 28 encounter.

The hosts have just emerged from the busiest and most gruelling spell in the club's history, as the demands of their first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League campaign began to weigh heavily on their league performances, while the visitors arrive in encouraging late-season form that has quietly reignited hopes of preserving their top-flight status.

Match preview

For a club that was playing in the second tier of Turkish football not long ago, this campaign has been nothing short of remarkable for Samsunspor – not for their domestic efforts but for their historic European adventure.

The Red Lightning competed in the Conference League for the very first time and progressed through the group stage with real quality, recording three wins, one draw and two defeats to reach the knockout rounds, but their journey eventually ended in the round of 16 against Rayo Vallecano, who edged the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

The Spanish side struck three times in the first leg in Samsun, with Marius Mouandilmadji’s goal offering only brief consolation in a 3-1 defeat, and although Samsunspor travelled to Madrid and claimed a 1-0 victory in the second leg thanks to a Cherif Ndiaye counter-attacking strike just before the international break, the damage had already been done.

With their European adventure now behind them, the focus shifts fully back to the league, where Thorsten Fink’s side sit seventh in the table with 35 points from 26 matches, and it has been a campaign that is both historic and exhausting, leaving them some distance from the race for the European qualification places.

The last time Samsunspor featured in Super Lig action they secured a 2-1 home victory over Kayserispor, ending a five-match winless run in the league consisting of two draws and three defeats, though their round 27 fixture against Caykur Rizespor was postponed due to scheduling disruptions caused by their European commitments, meaning they have played one fewer match than most of their rivals.

That rearranged fixture against Rizespor is set to take place on Thursday, but first the Red Lightning must negotiate Sunday’s meeting with Konyaspor, a side they have beaten in their last two encounters, including a 3-1 victory in Konya earlier this season.

© Imago

However, this meeting may not be as straightforward as those previous successes, with Konyaspor arriving in northern Turkey as something of a resurgent force, having collected 10 points from the last 15 available in the league – five more than their hosts over the same period.

A team that endured a 12-match winless run earlier in the campaign has begun to show signs of recovery at a crucial stage of the season, with the Anatolian Eagles winning three of their last five matches, including a 1-0 victory over Genclerbirligi in their most recent outing, alongside one draw and one defeat.

Those results have allowed them to open up a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone, leaving Konyaspor 14th in the standings, and their situation would improve further should they secure a third consecutive victory for the first time this season.

Recent results away from home provide further encouragement for Ilhan Palut’s side, who have won their last two matches on the road – a 1-0 triumph over Eyupspor in the Turkish Cup followed by a 2-1 league success against Kocaelispor.

History also offers the visitors confidence, as Konyaspor are unbeaten in their last five trips to Samsun, recording four draws and a 1-0 victory during their most recent visit in 2024.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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D

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W

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

W

W

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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W

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D

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W

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

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W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotostyk

Samsunspor will remain without captain Olivier Ntcham, who suffered a hamstring injury before the international break, while Bedirhan Cetin continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament problem.

Afonso Sousa is still sidelined with an ankle issue, Jaures Assoumou is also unavailable through injury, and Lubomir Satka is currently dealing with a broken hand.

Mouandilmadji is expected to lead the line once again as he looks to add to his five league goals this season, with Carlo Holse likely to provide creative support from an advanced midfield role.

Konyaspor, meanwhile, will be without Ufuk Akyol for the remainder of the campaign after the midfielder underwent cruciate ligament surgery, having already missed a significant portion of the season.

Guilherme Haubert Sitya is suspended for this fixture, while Rayyan Baniya remains doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Cift, Sakta, Drongelen; Mendes, Makoumbou, Yuksel, Holse, Tomasson; Holse; Mouandilmadji

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Nagalo, Demirbag, Bosluk; Kutlu, Jevtovic; Turuc, Muleka, Olaigbe; Kramer

We say: Samsunspor 1-1 Konyaspor

These are two sides with very different motivations but equally pressing needs for points, and while Samsunspor have the home advantage and Mouandilmadji's threat; Konyaspor, quietly revived under Palut, have the form and the hunger to take something from this fixture, much as they failed to do in the first meeting earlier this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.