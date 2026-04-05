Preview: Al Ittihad vs NEOM SC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Apr 2026 16:01 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 16:02

Al Ittihad welcome NEOM SC to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Wednesday for a Saudi Pro League meeting.

The hosts are sixth in the standings with 45 points from 27 games, while the visitors are eighth with 36 points form 27 fixtures.

Match preview

Al Ittihad have experienced a disappointing 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign, with the reigning champions sitting sixth in the table after 27 matches played.

The People's Club have recorded 13 wins, six draws and suffered eight defeats in 27 league fixtures, leaving them with 45 points.

Sergio Conceicao's side, subsequently, trail the Champions League Elite qualifying places by a considerable 20 points with just seven matches of the league campaign remaining.

While their chances of climbing into the top three are, consequently, slim, Conceicao will be looking for his side to put together a strong end to the season to keep any hopes alive.

Al Ittihad will draw confidence from their 1-0 win against Al Hazem last time out, which ended a three-game winless run, while they also comfortably defeated NEOM 3-1 earlier this season.

© Iconsport / GiuseppexMaffia

NEOM similarly ended a winless run in their last match, beating Al Fayha 1-0 to snap their four-game streak without a triumph.

That result marked their 10th win of the Saudi Pro League season, and alongside six draws and 11 defeats, Christophe Galtier's men have accumulated 36 points from 27 league fixtures.

NEOM will certainly be impressed with their results so far this season, with this the club's first year in the top-flight after lifting the Saudi First Division title last term.

Galtier will still be aiming for further success before the end of the campaign, with NEOM aiming to finish as high up the table as possible, while securing a victory over the reigning champions would be a significant achievement in their first campaign.

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

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Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

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NEOM SC Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Al Ittihad are expected to be without Saad Al-Mousa due to an ankle issue, while Moussa Diaby is suspended following a red card last time out.

Houssem Aouar is likely to come back into the team in Diaby's absence, joining Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Steven Bergwijn and Youssef En-Nesyri in attack.

Meanwhile, Marcin Bulka remains unavailable due to a cruciate ligament injury, leaving Luis Maximiano as the starting goalkeeper for NEOM.

Further forward, Alexandra Lacazette has scored 11 goals in 27 league fixtures, and the visitors will be hoping the striker can make the difference again here.

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Shanqeeti, Simic, Pereira, Kadesh; Aouar, Fabinho, F Al-Ghamdi, A Al-Ghamdi; Bergwijn, En-Nesyri

NEOM SC possible starting lineup:

Maximiano; Al-Burayk, Hegazy, Zeze, Hawsawi; Al-Hejji, Doucoure, Kone, Benrahma; Rodriguez, Lacazette

We say: Al Ittihad 2-1 NEOM SC

Al Ittihad may be having an underwhelming campaign, but the hosts remain the stronger team coming into this match and should pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.