Preview: Al-Hilal vs Al Ittihad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 19 Feb 2026 15:32 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 15:32

Al-Hilal will welcome Al-Ittihad to Kingdom Arena on Saturday evening for a heavyweight Saudi Pro League clash, with both sides chasing crucial objectives.

The hosts currently sit at the summit of the standings, maintaining an unbeaten run, while the Tigers occupy sixth place and are pushing to close the gap on the top four in an increasingly competitive title race.

Match preview

Al-Hilal have been the standout side in the Saudi Pro League this season, putting together a remarkable campaign that has seen them amass 53 points from their opening 21 matches.

The Blue Waves have recorded 16 wins and five draws, while scoring an impressive 55 goals and conceding just 18, underlining their balance at both ends of the pitch.

Their dominance has been particularly evident on home soil, where they remain unbeaten at Kingdom Arena, boasting nine wins and two draws, a record that makes them formidable hosts heading into this encounter.

Al-Hilal’s most recent outing saw them claim a 2-1 victory over Al-Wahda in the AFC Champions League, which further highlighted their consistency across competitions.

Simone Inzaghi's side have developed a dynamic playing style built on high pressing, quick transitions, and fluid attacking movements, making them difficult to contain.

Their recent form remains strong, with three wins and two draws from their last five matches in all competitions, and they will be keen to extend their lead at the top, which remains finely poised.

With a potent attack supported by a well-organised midfield, the Blue Waves continue to control matches effectively, creating chances while limiting opposition opportunities.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid campaign of their own and currently sit sixth in the table with 37 points from 21 matches.

The Tigers have recorded 11 wins, four draws, and six defeats, scoring 36 goals and conceding 26, reflecting a side capable of competing but still seeking consistency.

They head into this fixture on the back of a convincing 4-1 victory over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League, a result that could provide a significant confidence boost.

Sergio Conceicao has adopted a more aggressive and direct approach, often looking to exploit spaces on the counter-attack, particularly against possession-heavy sides.

Their recent form has been encouraging, with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, suggesting they are finding rhythm at a crucial stage of the season.

On the road, the Tigers have been relatively solid, recording four wins, four draws, and two defeats, and they will believe they have the tools to trouble Al-Hilal’s unbeaten home record.

Recent meetings between these sides have been closely contested, with Al-Hilal edging the head-to-head record with three wins from the last five encounters, while Al-Ittihad have claimed two victories, highlighting the competitive nature of this rivalry.

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

WDDDWW

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

DDWDWW

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

LWDWLW

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

DWLWWW

Team News

© Imago / Ali Issa

Al-Hilal could be without Malcom, who remains a doubt due to a knock, while Yusuf Akcicek is also struggling with a hamstring issue and may not feature.

Yassine Bounou is expected to continue in goal for the league leaders, with Kalidou Koulibaly partnering Hassan Al-Tambakti in central defence.

In midfield, Ruben Neves and Mohammed Kanno should anchor the side, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic provides attacking support in advanced areas.

Karim Benzema is set to lead the line, and if Malcom is unavailable, Sultan Mandash could feature in the attacking setup.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, have their own injury concerns, with Abdulrahman Al-Obood doubtful due to a muscle problem.

Faisal Al-Ghamdi is also a doubt with a hamstring issue, while Saad Al-Mousa remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

In defence, Danilo Pereira is expected to partner Hassan Kadesh at the heart of the backline, with Predrag Rajkovic starting in goal.

The midfield trio of Fabinho, Mahamadou Doumbia, and Houssem Aouar should provide both defensive cover and creativity.

Youssef En-Nesyri is likely to spearhead the attack, supported by Abdulaziz Al-Bishi and Roger Fernandes in wide areas.

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Al-Yami, Koulibaly, Al-Tambakti, Al-Dawsari; Neves, Kanno; Mandash, Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari; Benzema

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Al-Shanqeeti, Pereira, Kadesh, Sharahili; Fabinho, Doumbia; Fernandes, Aouar, Al-Bishi; En-Nesyri

We say: Al-Hilal 2-1 Al Ittihad

Al-Ittihad pose a significant attacking threat and are capable of making this a competitive contest. However, Al-Hilal’s consistency and formidable home record give them the edge, and the league leaders should have enough quality to secure all three points.

