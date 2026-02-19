Preview: Peterborough United vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 19 Feb 2026 16:21

Peterborough United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome managerless Exeter City to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 11th in the League One table and are just five points off the playoffs, while the visitors are 14th and six points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Peterborough have lost their last two league games, suffering a 2-0 defeat to promotion chasers Bradford City last Saturday and losing 2-1 to Barnsley on Tuesday.

Those defeats have seen Peterborough's playoff push stall as they were eighth heading into the Bradford clash and have now slipped down the table.

Manager Luke Williams was left bemoaning his side's injury problems following the Barnsley defeat, admitting they are "down to bare bones" after fielding a back four containing three right-backs.

However, the Posh do have a major historic edge over Exeter, having not lost to the Grecians at home in the league since 1988.

Exeter are without a win in their last five league games and are set to be managed by caretaker boss Dan Green after Gary Caldwell left the club earlier this week to return to Wigan Athletic.

Caldwell spent three-and-a-half years in charge of Exeter and his departure has come as a major blow, although they did earn a point against Wycombe Wanderers in their first game without him on Tuesday.

Jayden Wareham scored a stoppage-time equaliser after Fred Onyedinma had put Wycombe ahead, with Green hailing his side's "effort and intent" after an "uncertain and nervy" first-half performance.

Wareham has been hugely important for Exeter this season, with the 22-year-old's 11 league strikes making him their top scorer, and his goal against Wycombe ended a run of four games without a goal.

Exeter also boast the joint-best defensive record in the division, with no other club conceding fewer goals than them.

Peterborough United League One form:

LLWWLL

Exeter City League One form:

WDLDDD

Team News

Peterborough are missing the likes of Matthew Garbett, Ben Woods, Jacob Mendy, Sam Hughes, Rio Adebisi, Tom Lees and Harley Mills through injury.

Kyrell Lisbie and Brandon Khela also came off against Barnsley with knocks, but Williams is hopeful the pair will be able to "play in some discomfort" on Saturday.

Exeter, meanwhile, could hand Timur Tutierov a recall and drop veteran striker Josh Magennis to the bench.

Pierce Sweeney, Ed Turns and Luca Woodhouse will line up in a back three, while Ethan Brierley and Jake Doyle-Hayes will continue in midfield.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Kiso, Okagbue, Johnston; Collins, Khela; Frith, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Turns, Woodhouse; Niskanen, Brierley, Doyle-Hayes, Rydel; Aitchison, Wareham, Tutierov

We say: Peterborough United 1-0 Exeter City

Exeter have an awful away record against Peterborough and we are expecting the Posh to pick up all three points on Saturday.

