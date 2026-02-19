Osasuna vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 17:39 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 17:41

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could make one change to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Osasuna.

Los Blancos will once again be without the services of Jude Bellingham (hamstring) and Eder Militao (hamstring) for the league fixture.

Rodrygo also needs to be assessed due to a hamstring issue of his own - the Brazilian could make the squad, but it would be a surprise to see him in the starting side.

Raul Asencio was suspended for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Benfica, but the centre-back could return to the XI here, potentially replacing Antonio Rudiger.

Arbeloa has plenty of high-quality options for change, with Dani Carvajal, Brahim Diaz, Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia among those under consideration.

However, Real Madrid are currently involved in a fierce battle with Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, so Arbeloa will be wary of making too many changes, especially against an Osasuna outfit that will enter the clash in strong form.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to continue at right-back, with Federico Valverde in midfield.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius