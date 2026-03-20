Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for Madrid derby, including major Kylian Mbappe decision

By Matt Law | 20 Mar 2026 14:45 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 14:47

Kylian Mbappe is set to return to Real Madrid's starting XI for Sunday night's blockbuster contest with Atletico Madrid at Bernabeu.

The France international, who has scored 38 times in all competitions this season, made his return from a knee injury off the bench against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old is now expected to be back in the starting team for the Madrid derby.

Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Rodrygo (knee) and Thibaut Courtois (thigh) are definitely out of the match for Real Madrid.

Courtois is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines with the injury that he suffered against Man City, so Andriy Lunin is set for an extended run in the team.

However, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Raul Asencio could return to the squad, while there might also be a spot on the bench for Jude Bellingham, who is back in full training.

Bellingham is not under consideration for a start, but minutes off the bench have not been ruled out ahead of the international break.

There is also expected to be a return to the side for Alvaro Carreras, who was back on the bench against Man City after recovering from a calf injury.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius