Real Madrid injury news: Thibaut Courtois recovery timeline 'revealed' as major blow is confirmed

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 15:53 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 15:55

Real Madrid have revealed that Thibaut Courtois has suffered a thigh injury, with the club's number one goalkeeper potentially being sidelined for the next six weeks.

Courtois was substituted at the interval of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Manchester City after feeling discomfort in the first period.

After the match, Los Blancos head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said that he was expecting to have his number one available for Sunday's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

“Courtois had some discomfort and wanted to continue, but it wasn’t necessary to take any risks because in four days we have another final: a very important derby and a very challenging match," Arbeloa told reporters on Tuesday night.

However, it became clear on Wednesday that the injury was more serious than first feared following examinations from the club's medical team.

© Imago

Real Madrid confirm thigh injury for Courtois

Real Madrid have now confirmed that Courtois has suffered "a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps".

"Following tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have not provided a timeframe in terms of the 33-year-old's recovery process, but according to Madrid Universal, Courtois is likely to be sidelined for the next six weeks.

In La Liga, Courtois is set to be absent for the games against Atletico Madrid, Mallorca, Girona, Alaves and Real Betis, while he will also be missing for Real Madrid's upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

© Imago

Courtois is set to be absent for a number of vital matches for Real Madrid

Courtois would also be a major doubt for the first leg of any Champions League semi-final, should Real Madrid navigate their way past Bayern.

In his absence, Andriy Lunin will be given a rare run in the first team.

Lunin played the second half of the Champions League clash with Man City last time out, but that was just the Ukraine international's fourth appearance of the campaign.

The 27-year-old has made 66 first-team appearances for Real Madrid, though, and he will now be trusted to keep goal while Courtois is in the treatment room.