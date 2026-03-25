Italy vs. Northern Ireland: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for 2026 World Cup qualification match

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 11:27 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 11:28

Italy and Northern Ireland will lock horns in Bergamo, Italy on Thursday night, with their hopes of 2026 World Cup qualification on the line.

The winner of the playoff semi-final will take on either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina on March 31 for the right to qualify for this summer's prestigious tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Italy vs. Northern Ireland kick off?

The 2026 World Cup qualification fixture will kick off at 7.45pm UK time.

Where is Italy vs. Northern Ireland being played?

The New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy will host the match on Thursday night.

The stadium is the home of Serie A club Atalanta BC, and it has a capacity of 23,439 seats.

How to watch Italy vs. Northern Ireland in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the 2026 World Cup qualification match is available to watch on BBC Three.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the BBC iPlayer.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to BBC Sport will show highlights of the match, including any goals that are scored, while BBC iPlayer will also show highlights after the game.

Italy vs. Northern Ireland: What's the story?

Both sides are bidding to keep their hopes of 2026 World Cup qualification alive.

As mentioned, the winner of Thursday's semi-final will advance to the final of the playoffs on March 31 against either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Italy have missed out on the finals of the last two World Cups, so it would be a major blow for the national side if they were absent for a third tournament in a row.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are looking to qualify for the competition for the first time since 1986.

Italy have won seven and drawn three of their previous 11 meetings with Northern Ireland, who managed to overcome the Blues back in January 1958 in a World Cup qualifier.

The last meeting between the two teams occurred during qualification for the 2022 World Cup, with the points being shared in a 0-0 draw in Belfast.