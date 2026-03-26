Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs star makes significant 'transfer decision' amid relegation scrap

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Mar 2026 19:14 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 19:19

Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly informed parent club Paris Saint-Germain of his wish to secure a permanent move to Juventus this summer.

Kolo Muani, currently at Tottenham Hotspur for the 2025-26 season, has struggled for consistency amid the North Londoners' broader challenges with performances and results.

Spurs currently sit just above the relegation zone following a disastrous run of form that has left them winless in 11 league matches.

Interim head coach Igor Tudor has struggled to inspire a turnaround since his arrival four weeks ago, with the squad appearing devoid of confidence during the survival scrap.

Amid the ongoing turmoil at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Kolo Muani is understood to be planning for life away from the Premier League.

Kolo Muani 'confirms' desire for Juventus return

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

According to football.london, the 27-year-old Frenchman has no interest in staying at the struggling Premier League side beyond this season.

Kolo Muani's preference is believed to be Juventus, where he previously enjoyed a successful loan spell in Turin, recording 10 goals in 22 appearances, a stark contrast to his recent struggles in England.

Since joining Spurs on temporary terms, the Frenchman has managed just five goals in 33 matches across all competitions, with only one strike coming in the top flight.

Juventus are believed to have attempted an early termination of his current loan in January, but PSG are now holding out for a significant permanent fee.

What next for Spurs' struggling frontline?

© Imago

How the potential departure of a high-profile loanee will impact the club’s recruitment strategy, should they manage to maintain their top-flight status, is still uncertain.

The Spurs hierarchy are expected to demand a specialist replacement to partner Richarlison or Dominic Solanke, especially as the future of the managerial hotseat remains unresolved during the international break.

With PSG aiming to recoup a large portion of the £76.4m spent on Kolo Muani, a deal with the Italian giants may depend on the final valuation.

Regardless, the Lilywhites must prioritise securing immediate points before addressing the long-term makeup of a squad that has underperformed significantly throughout the current campaign.