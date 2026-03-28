Liverpool transfer news: Merseyside giants, Spurs 'to increase interest' in £39m-rated Serie A defender

By Darren Plant | 28 Mar 2026 09:43

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to up their efforts to sign Roma defender Evan Ndicka.

The two clubs are currently fighting for different targets, with the Merseyside giants sitting in fifth position in the Premier League table and looking to go deep in the Champions League, at the same time as Spurs are just one point above the relegation zone.

However, a scenario may play out where Liverpool's reputation could drop if they only qualify for the Europa League, and Spurs' is enhanced if they survive in the top flight and appoint a long-term target as head coach.

Meanwhile, both teams will be eager to add at least one new central defender to their ranks, a consequence of encountering issues in the position throughout 2025-26.

According to CaughtOffside, trying to sign Ndicka is very much in the plans of the Premier League giants.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Liverpool, Spurs to up Ndicka interest?

The report alleges that Liverpool and Spurs are expected to 'increase their interest' in the Roma star.

As he nears the end of his third season at Stadio Olimpico, the 26-year-old has made 120 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions.

A total of six goals and five assists have been contributed from a player who is also capable of deputising at left-back if required.

With a contract in place until 2028, Roma are allegedly prepared to consider offers over €45m (£39.21m).

While Barcelona are also named as admirers of the Ivory Coast international, there are doubts as to whether they would be prepared to meet those demands.

Bayern Munich are another European giant who are said to be monitoring the situation.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Why chances of Roma selling Ndicka are high

Roma have an agreement with UEFA to adhere to certain financial constraints by June 30.

With Ndicka one of their most prized assets, it is plausible to expect offers to be entertained for the player.

As it stands, Roma sit in sixth position in the Serie A table, three points adrift of the Champions League qualification places and four points above seventh spot.

Ndicka has contributed to Roma conceding just 23 goals from their 30 matches.