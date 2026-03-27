Liverpool transfer news: Possible Mo Salah replacement makes big club and "happy" claim as Arne Slot searches for winger

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Mar 2026 18:34

Reported Liverpool target Francisco Conceicao has revealed that he is happy at Juventus despite links to Anfield this summer.

Reds fans could hardly have imagined that Salah would be leaving Liverpool at the end of 2025-26 after he guided the club to the Premier League title in 2024-25.

The Egyptian's exit announcement has fuelled speculation about the Merseysiders' plans to buy a successor in the summer, with the likes of Yan Diomande linked.

Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao has also been credited as a target, though he is still contracted to the Serie A side until 2030.