Liverpool transfer news: Possible Mo Salah replacement makes big club and "happy" claim as Arne Slot searches for winger

Reported Liverpool target Francisco Conceicao has revealed that he is happy at Juventus despite links to Anfield this summer.
Reds fans could hardly have imagined that Salah would be leaving Liverpool at the end of 2025-26 after he guided the club to the Premier League title in 2024-25.
The Egyptian's exit announcement has fuelled speculation about the Merseysiders' plans to buy a successor in the summer, with the likes of Yan Diomande linked.
Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao has also been credited as a target, though he is still contracted to the Serie A side until 2030.
The Juve forward has insisted that he is happy at the club despite recent links to Merseyside, telling reporters: "I know people talk about a big club, but I play for a big club where I am happy.
“At the moment I am only focused on these two games with the national team and then I will focus on the final stretch of the season to help my club as much as possible.”
Juventus are currently fifth in the table, and Conceicao's price tag may drop should the Old Lady fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Mo Salah exit: Does Francisco Conceicao make sense for Liverpool?
Salah led Liverpool to the Premier League title last term, but with the Egyptian set to leave at the end of the season, they will need consistent production from the rest of their stars.
Conceicao does not have a particularly strong history of output in the final third given he has scored just six goals in Serie A since joining Juve in the summer of 2024.
The 23-year-old is young enough to improve, though signing him as the heir to Salah could be risky, especially if he is expected to provide a similar impact.
Why Liverpool face Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz problem
Trying to replace Salah directly will be close to impossible, but Liverpool will have to find ways of not only replacing his goal output, but also his creativity from out wide.
Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike could carry the goalscoring burden over the coming seasons, while Florian Wirtz should be expected to consistently create chances.
However, fitting all three stars into the same XI could be difficult given Isak and Ekitike both prefer to play as strikers, so perhaps the Reds will have to consider using a two-striker system, with Wirtz stationed as narrow forward behind the pair.
Though Arne Slot has shown a preference for a system that utilises wide wingers, the Dutchman could be removed from his position in the summer, and a new manager may be more comfortable using two strikers in their starting XI.