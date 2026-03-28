Preview: Gabon vs Trinidad and Tobago - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 28 Mar 2026 13:06

Gabon and Trinidad and Tobago will face off in a FIFA Series international friendly on Monday morning at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium, with both sides aiming to secure a morale-boosting result.

The Panthers and the Soca Warriors head into this contest off the back of heavy defeats in their opening fixtures, leaving both teams eager to respond and avoid finishing the tournament without a point.

Match preview

Gabon’s recent form has been deeply concerning, with the Panthers currently on a five-game winless run, having suffered five consecutive defeats.

Their latest outing ended in a 3-1 loss to hosts Uzbekistan, a result that once again exposed their inability to manage games effectively.

Anicet Yala's side had taken an early lead through Teddy Averlant’s sixth-minute strike, but Eldor Shomurodov restored parity shortly after, before second-half goals from Jakhongir Urozov and Alisher Odilov sealed victory for the hosts.

That result continued a worrying trend for the Panthers, who have now won just one of their last six friendly matches.

Their struggles extend beyond the pitch, with off-field issues in recent months disrupting momentum and contributing to their decline in performance.

Gabon’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup underlined their struggles, as they were eliminated in the CAF playoff semi-finals following a heavy defeat to Nigeria.

It marked another setback for a nation still searching for its first-ever World Cup appearance, despite producing notable talent over the years.

Their disappointing run continued at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they exited at the group stage with no wins after defeats to Cameroon, Mozambique

© Imago

Trinidad and Tobago find themselves in a similar situation, having also suffered a heavy defeat in their opening FIFA Series match.

The Soca Warriors were beaten 4-1 by Venezuela, despite showing glimpses of attacking promise during the contest.

They missed a golden opportunity to take an early lead when Levi Garcia failed to convert from the penalty spot in the opening minutes.

Reon Moore eventually gave them the lead early in the second half, but their advantage was short-lived, as Venezuela responded swiftly before pulling away with a dominant display.

That defeat followed another disappointing outing, as Trinidad and Tobago were beaten 3-0 by Bolivia in a friendly earlier this month.

Derek King’s side are currently in a rebuilding phase, attempting to find consistency after a series of mixed performances.

While they have managed to find the net in five of their last six matches, defensive vulnerabilities continue to undermine their efforts.

Their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were also dashed after they finished third in their CONCACAF qualifying group.

With both sides struggling for form and confidence, this encounter presents an opportunity to regain some momentum, particularly as it marks the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

Gabon International Friendlies form:

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Gabon form (all competitions):

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Trinidad and Tobago International Friendlies form:

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Trinidad and Tobago form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Middle East Images

Gabon are expected to retain Francois Bekale in goal, with the shot-stopper in line to earn his fourth international cap.

In defence, experienced full-back Johann Obiang could start, alongside Urie-Michel Mboula and Mickael Omfia in the backline.

Midfield responsibilities are likely to fall on Noha Lemina and Didier Ndong, providing a mix of control and physicality.

Shavy Babicka is expected to lead the line for the Panthers, with support from David Sambissa and Teddy Averlant in attacking areas.

Trinidad and Tobago could make changes between the posts, with Jabari Brice in contention to earn his second international cap.

Jaheim Faustin, who made his debut earlier this month, may be introduced from the bench as the Soca Warriors look to inject fresh energy.

Reon Moore, who scored in the defeat to Venezuela, is expected to lead the attack once again.

He should be supported by Levi Garcia, whose pace and experience remain key to Trinidad and Tobago’s attacking threat.

Gabon possible starting lineup:

Bekale; Obiang, Mboula, Omfia, Oyono; Ndong, Lemina; Sambissa, Kanga, Averlant; Babicka

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Brice; Powder, J Garcia, Jackie, Cardines; Rampersad, Gilbert; Telfer, Muckette, L Garcia; Moore

We say: Gabon 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Both sides head into this clash low on confidence and struggling for consistency, which could lead to a cagey and evenly contested encounter. While both teams possess attacking threats, their defensive frailties may cancel each other out, resulting in a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.