Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants ready to 'rival' Liverpool, Man United for teenager superstar

By Matt Law | 30 Mar 2026 13:11 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 13:13

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race for RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande, with the Catalan giants prepared to rival the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United for his signature.

The Ivory Coast international has been in impressive form for Leipzig this season, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Dionande has 10 goals and seven assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances this term, and his future is currently the subject of much debate.

Liverpool and Man United are both believed to be keen on the 19-year-old, who has a contract with his German club until the summer of 2030.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Barcelona join Liverpool, Man United in 'race' for Diomande

However, according to reports in Spain, Barcelona have joined the hunt for Diomande, with the Catalan outfit looking to win the race for his signature.

The winger's valuation is a major obstacle for Barcelona due to the Catalan outfit's ongoing financial problems, but they could have been handed a boost on that front.

Indeed, a recent report claimed that Leipzig's asking price is between €60m (£51.8m) and €80m (£69m) rather than the €80m (£69m) and €100m (£86.3m) that has been mentioned.

Diomande represented the DME Academy after moving to the United States from the Ivory Coast at a young age, and he had an unsuccessful trial at Rangers before signing for Spanish outfit Leganes in November 2024.

The teenager scored two goals and registered one assist in 10 appearances for Leganes before securing a move to Leipzig, where he has gone from strength to strength.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Would Diomande be a good signing for Barcelona?

Barcelona are facing a major decision when it comes to the future of on-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

The Catalan outfit, as it stands, must pay €30m (£26m) to sign Rashford on a permanent basis this summer, but a move to Camp Nou is far from certain.

Barcelona's interest in Diomande suggests that Rashford may not join the club on a long-term basis, and it would be a statement signing if the Catalan outfit could secure the Ivorian's services.

Diomande has the potential to become one of the best attackers in world football in the coming years, and the thought of the teenager operating on the other side to Lamine Yamal would be incredibly worrying for Barcelona's rivals.