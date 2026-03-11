Man United transfer news: Red Devils receive Yan Diomande 'boost' as RB Leipzig's asking price is 'revealed'

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 17:52 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 17:54

RB Leipzig would reportedly be willing to sell in-demand attacker Yan Diomande for between €60m (£51.8m) and €80m (£69m) during this summer's transfer window rather than the €80m (£69m) and €100m (£86.3m) that has been mentioned.

Diomande, 19, has been in strong form for Leipzig during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United scouts are believed to have watched the Ivory Coast international in action against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with the attacker finding the back of the net in an excellent all-round performance.

The Red Devils are expected to move for Diomande this summer, while Tottenham Hotspur are also huge admirers of the teenage attacker.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Diomande 'could' cost Man United £69m this summer

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Man United and Tottenham are leading the Premier League interest.

There have been suggestions that Leipzig could demand as much as €100m (£86.3m) for the youngster this summer, but Jacobs has said that the final price is likely to be much less.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are also keen, while Barcelona are also said to be admirers.

Diomande's journey is an interesting one, having represented the DME Academy after moving to the United States from the Ivory Coast at a young age.

The forward played High School Soccer for Yulee Hornets, while he had an unsuccessful trial at Rangers in October 2023 before earning a move to Leganes in November 2024.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Man United, Tottenham 'lead' the Premier League interest in Diomande

Diomande scored twice and registered one assist in 10 appearances for Leganes before making the move to Leipzig, signing a five-year contract with the German outfit.

Man United's desire to sign a new left-sided attacker this summer has already been confirmed by Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with the England international potentially leaving the Magpies this summer.