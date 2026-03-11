PSG vs. Chelsea team news: Robert Sanchez, Ousmane Dembele decisions made for Champions League showdown

By Darren Plant | 11 Mar 2026 18:47 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 19:01

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has handed a start to goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain.

Rosenior had kept quiet on his goalkeeping selection during Tuesday's press conference, with Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez both making appearances across the last two games.

However, it is Jorgensen who gets the nod for the match at Parc des Princes in one of several notable decisions made by Rosenior.

With Reece James being selected in central midfield, Malo Gusto has been chosen to start at right-back.

Marc Cucurella gets the nod over Jorrel Hato after making two substitute outings on the back of his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Rather than the in-form Alejandro Garnacho starting on the left flank, Pedro Neto has been handed an opportunity.

© Imago / Starface

Dembele returns to PSG XI for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique has decided to recall Ousmane Dembele to his PSG starting lineup.

Having not played for two-and-a-half weeks, the attacker was only used from the substitutes' bench during the 3-1 defeat to Monaco on Friday.

However, the French star gets the nod down the centre of the attack, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia being named among the replacements.

Luis Enrique has also made the decision to start Marquinhos over Illia Zabarnyi in the middle of the defence, while Joao Neves features ahead of Dro Fernandez.

Paris Saint-Germain XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Doue, Dembele, Barcola

Subs: Chevalier, Marin, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Hernandez, Lee, Mayulu, Fernandez, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Mbaye

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Sanchez, Merrick, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Sarr, Badiashile, Hato, Santos, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap