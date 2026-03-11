Chelsea injury news: Estevao Willian return date predicted, Blues 'hopeful' over Brazil star

By Darren Plant | 11 Mar 2026 15:44

Chelsea are reportedly hopeful that Estevao Willian will be in a position to return from a hamstring injury next week.

The Blues are currently preparing for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Liam Rosenior provided an injury update without mentioning Estevao's name.

That was a consequence of the teenager having already been left out of his 23-player travelling group.

However, as per ESPN Brazil, Chelsea have received a boost with regards to the 18-year-old's expected return.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

When could Estevao return for Chelsea?

The report alleges that Estevao has already been ruled out of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Newcastle United.

On a positive note, though, he could recover in time for the second leg with PSG at Stamford Bridge three days later.

At this stage, it is suggested that an appearance against Everton on March 21 is more likely, but Chelsea seemingly remain hopeful at this stage of his recovery.

Meanwhile, there is the expectation that Estevao will be selected in Brazil's squad for the friendlies against France and Croatia during the upcoming international break.

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Chelsea rush Estevao return?

Although Rosenior has always talked up his admiration of Estevao, he has also taken a consistent stance when it comes to the return of players from injury.

Regardless of their status, Rosenior has erred on the side of caution, and that will almost certainly be the case with Estevao.

He has already made 17 starts and 15 substitute outings in all competitions this season. Furthermore, six of his 11 caps for Brazil have been earned since September.

As a result, Rosenior will be wary of pushing the starlet at this stage of his career, particularly when he accumulated 83 appearances for Palmeiras prior to his arrival.

Despite the inconsistency of Chelsea's wingers throughout this campaign, avoiding any temptation to risk Estevao is the right approach.