PSG vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior makes controversial claim that BlueCo will love ahead of Champions League tie

By Darren Plant | 11 Mar 2026 11:31

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has claimed that 'age does not matter' when it comes to winning trophies.

The Blues are in France ahead of the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Despite Rosenior starting life at Stamford Bridge with 10 wins from 15 matches, PSG are the clear favourites to prevail at Parc des Princes.

In 2024-25, the Ligue 1 giants ended their long wait for a Champions League trophy, overcoming an array of Premier League clubs before thrashing Inter Milan by a 5-0 scoreline in the final.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday evening, Rosenior suggested that PSG's success with a relatively-young squad last season was proof that clubs lacking players in their thirties can still win silverware.

Rosenior talks up excitement of working with younger squads

The Englishman told reporters: "They won it last year. I love working, it doesn't matter the age, I love working with good players. If you work with younger players, their ceiling is higher.

"Their potential to grow is higher. And that's, I think, one of the reasons why I'm here. I love working with this group, regardless of age. But I am very excited because of the age of Malo (Gusto), he told me how old he is in the car on the way here.

"The potential that this guy sat next to me has is unbelievable. 22? 22, talking about going to a World Cup with France, one of the biggest nations. I have 20, 22 players like that to work with every day.

"Not only their ability, or their quality, or their physicality, their temperament. They're humble. They want to improve. They want to learn. And it's a joy working with them every day. I'm very excited where we can go on our journey."

Rosenior words music to the ears of BlueCo

A lot has been made of Chelsea requiring two or three experienced players that can complement the obvious talent that they have in their squad.

Only two outfield players - Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Cucurella - are above the age of 26, with BlueCo's business model focused on signing prospects from around the world.

Regardless of whether success is achieved or not this season, it appears that Rosenior has bought into - or accepted - the criteria which will be followed when signings are made.

However, it should be noted that PSG do have the experience that Chelsea are lacking. Luis Enrique can call upon five outfield players who are aged between 27 and 31.

Furthermore, they had Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has won silverware for club and country, in their ranks for their Champions League triumph.