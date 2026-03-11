Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano claims £60m Spurs star now has "serious chances" to leave

By Lewis Blain | 11 Mar 2026 12:21 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 15:07

Tottenham Hotspur will undoubtedly face a major squad shake-up this summer as uncertainty continues to surround several key stars amid their ongoing struggles.

A difficult campaign has raised questions about the long-term futures of some of the club’s biggest names, particularly with interest growing from across Europe.

Now, one of Spurs’ most important defenders is reportedly attracting serious attention ahead of the next transfer window.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Cristian Romero leaving Spurs?

© Imago / Focus Images

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Cristian Romero has “serious chances” of leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

The Italian journalist reports that several top clubs have already begun making calls to explore the situation, with an exit now viewed as a genuine possibility. That development comes despite the Argentine defender signing a new contract with Spurs only last summer.

According to Romano, the 27-year-old himself could also be open to a sale if the right opportunity emerges.

Given his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most aggressive and dominant centre-backs, it is no surprise that Europe’s elite are closely monitoring his situation.

Tottenham have already set Cristian Romero asking price

© Imago / Every Second Media

Tottenham have been aware of the growing interest over the last 12-18 months, and have already placed a price tag on their star defender.

Reports suggest the north London outfit would be willing to consider offers in the region of £60 million.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have both been linked with Romero in recent months as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

With multiple clubs circling, Spurs may find it difficult to keep hold of the Argentina international if a substantial offer arrives.

Cristian Romero leaving Spurs is merely a matter of time

© Iconsport / PA Images

Even with a long-term contract in place, Romero’s chances of staying at Spurs feels incredibly unlikely. Their current struggles have only heightened speculation that some of their biggest stars could look for new challenges.

Whether Spurs remain in the Premier League or face the shock of relegation, Romero is the type of player who will always attract interest from Europe's biggest clubs, so if the right bid lands on Tottenham’s desk this summer, his departure may ultimately prove inevitable.