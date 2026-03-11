Preview: Al Riyadh vs Al Ittihad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 11 Mar 2026 13:35 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 13:43

Al-Riyadh face another crucial test in their fight for survival when they host Al-Ittihad on Friday evening at the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League.

The hosts remain locked in a tense relegation battle near the bottom of the table, while the Tigers are pushing to strengthen their position in the top half and keep their hopes of continental qualification alive.

Match preview

Al-Riyadh are enduring a difficult campaign and find themselves deep in the relegation battle as the Saudi Pro League season enters its decisive phase.

The hosts earned promotion to the Saudi Pro League for the 2023/24 season and have competed there since, though their top-flight status now appears under serious threat.

They currently sit 16th with just 16 points from 25 matches, having recorded only three wins, seven draws and 15 defeats in a campaign defined by inconsistency.

Their defensive frailties have been particularly costly, having conceded 48 goals - the third-highest tally in the division - while managing just 22 at the other end.

Recent results have done little to ease the pressure either, with Al-Riyadh recording just one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions.

Their most recent outing ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Damac, a result that further intensified fears that the club could be heading back to the Saudi First Division League.

New coach Mauricio Dulac faces the difficult task of lifting the team out of the relegation zone, though his tactical adjustments have yet to deliver the desired turnaround.

Al-Riyadh have also struggled to make their home ground an advantage, with a record of two wins, four draws and six defeats at the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Stadium.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, arrive in a far more comfortable position, sitting sixth in the table with 42 points from 25 matches.

The Tigers have amassed 12 wins, six draws and seven defeats this season, scoring 40 goals while conceding 31.

While their title ambitions may have faded, the Jeddah-based side remain firmly in contention for a strong finish and potential qualification for continental competition.

Their recent form has been relatively steady, with two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches.

However, they were beaten 3-1 by rivals Al-Ahli in their most recent outing, a result they will be keen to respond to quickly.

Sergio Conceicao's side have also shown resilience away from home, recording four wins, six draws, and three defeats this season.

Recent history strongly favours Al-Ittihad, who have won each of the last 10 meetings between the sides, including a 2–1 success in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign.

Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League form:

LDWLLL

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

LWDDWL

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

WWDDWL

Team News

Al-Riyadh are not currently dealing with major injury concerns, meaning Dulac should have the majority of his squad available for selection.

Milan Borjan is expected to continue in goal, with Mohammed Al-Khaibari, Yoann Barbet, Abdulelah Al-Khaibari and Osama Al-Bawardi forming the defensive line.

Victor Lekhal and Ahmed Al-Siyahi could anchor the midfield, while Toze operates in a more advanced role.

Leandro Antunes, who scored the club’s last goal, is likely to lead the line, with Teddy Okou and Enes Sali providing support in attack.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, could be without Awad Al-Nashri, who remains a doubt due to a muscle injury.

Saad Al-Mousa is also unavailable as he continues to recover from an ankle problem.

Danilo Pereira is expected to marshal the defence alongside Ahmed Sharahili, while Predrag Rajkovic should retain his place between the posts.

Fabinho and Mahamadou Doumbia are likely to anchor the midfield, allowing Houssem Aouar to operate in a more advanced attacking role.

Youssef En-Nesyri is set to start up front as he looks to find his scoring touch, with just one league goal to his name following his February arrival.



Al Riyadh possible starting lineup:

Borjan; Al-Khaibari, Barbet, Al-Khaibari, Al-Bawardi; Lekhal, Al-Siyahi; Sali, Toze, Okou; Antunes

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Al-Shanqeeti, Pereira, Sharahili, Kadesh; Doumbia, Fabinho; Diaby, Aouar, Bergwijn; En-Nesyri

We say: Al Riyadh 0-2 Al Ittihad



While Al-Riyadh will be desperate for points in their fight for survival, their defensive struggles and inconsistent form make this a difficult assignment.

Al-Ittihad possess superior quality and experience in key areas, and the Tigers should score twice and secure all three points.

