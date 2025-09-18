Sports Mole previews Saturday's Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Nassr and Al Riyadh, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Al-Nassr will be aiming to extend their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season when they welcome Al-Riyadh to Al-Awwal Park on Saturday evening.

The Knights of Najd sit top of the table after two commanding victories, while Al-Riyadh arrive in ninth place following a mixed start under new head coach Javier Calleja.



Al-Nassr have made the ideal start to their league campaign, winning both opening matches while scoring seven goals and conceding none.

They are one of only two sides, alongside Al-Ahli, yet to concede in the top flight this season.

Jorge Jesus’s men began with a thumping 5-0 away win at Al-Taawoun, where new signing Joao Felix marked his debut with a hat-trick, supported by goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman. That was followed by a 2-0 home success over Al-Kholood, with Sadio Mane and Barcelona recruit Inigo Martinez getting on the scoresheet.

Momentum has carried into continental competition, with a 5-1 demolition of Istiklol in the AFC Cup in midweek.

Across all tournaments, Al-Nassr have now netted 16 goals in just five outings this season, underlining their attacking depth.

Last season, however, brought frustration as they finished third in the league and lost the Saudi Super Cup final on penalties to Al-Ahli last month.

Having last lifted the league crown in 2018-19, reclaiming the title is the clear target for Jesus’s side this time around.

Al-Riyadh, meanwhile, sit mid-table after collecting three points from their opening two matches.

A 2-0 defeat away to champions Al-Hilal was followed by a narrow 2-1 victory over Al-Najma Saudi, although that game also saw Ibrahim Bayesh dismissed in stoppage time.

Calleja, who replaced Sabri Lamouchi in July following a poor run of form, is still finding his feet with this squad.

The visitors ended last season in 11th place after winning just two of their final 16 matches, surviving largely on the points picked up earlier in the campaign - their aim this year is steady progress and ideally, a top-half finish.

History does not favour Al-Riyadh here - Al-Nassr have won seven of the last 10 league meetings between the sides, with just two defeats since 2004.

Team News

Al-Nassr suffered a setback in midweek as Saaed Al-Nasser was stretchered off with a knee injury against Istiklol, ruling him out of this clash.

Coman should keep his place after an impressive start in Saudi Arabia, joining Felix, Ronaldo and Mane in a fearsome front line.

Goalkeeper Bento is expected to get the nod ahead of Raghed Al-Najjar and Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

For Al-Riyadh, Bayesh is suspended after his red card against Al-Najma.

New signing Farhah Al-Shamrani could make his debut after joining on loan, while several of the club’s 13 summer recruits continue to push for minutes.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Martinez, Yahya; Coman, Brozovic, Angelo; Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

Al Riyadh possible starting lineup:

Borjan; Al-Saeed, Barbet, Sergio, Al-Harf, Al-Absi; Al-Shamrani, Soro, Toze, Okou; Sylla

We say: Al-Nassr 2-0 Al Riyadh

With Al-Nassr firing freely and yet to concede in the league, this looks like another favourable outing for Jorge Jesus’s men.

Al-Riyadh’s defensive frailties and poor record against this opponent suggest the hosts should have little trouble maintaining their winning run with a two-goal victory.

