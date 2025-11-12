Portugal attacker Cristiano Ronaldo confirms that the 2026 World Cup will be his last major tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his last major tournament.

The 40-year-old has scored 953 goals for club and country during a glorious career, and he continues to find the back of the net for both Al-Nassr and Portugal at an incredible rate.

During a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo said that he would be hanging up his boots "soon".

The forward has a contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027, though, so he is expected to play another full season with the Saudi Arabian side before making a decision on his future.

Ronaldo has managed an incredible 143 goals in 225 appearances for Portugal, making him the highest international goalscorer of all time, and he has struck five goals for his country during their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Portugal are yet to secure a spot at next summer's tournament, but they sit five points clear at the top of Group H heading into their final two qualification fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Armenia.

The 2026 World Cup will be Ronaldo's last major international tournament

Ronaldo has now confirmed that the upcoming World Cup will be his last major international tournament.

"Soon for me means in 10 years... No, I'm joking," Ronaldo told CNN. "I'm really enjoying the moment right now. As you know, in football, when you reach some age, you count the months very quick.

"I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp. I'm enjoying my game in the national team. But of course, let's be honest. What I mean by soon is probably one or two years."

When asked whether the 2026 World Cup would be his last major tournament, Ronaldo confirmed: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old (at the World Cup).

"I gave everything for football. I've been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."

Ronaldo aiming for World Cup glory next year

Ronaldo famously helped Portugal win Euro 2016, while he has also lifted the Nations League trophy in both 2019 and 2025 for his national team.

Winning the World Cup would be the icing on the cake for Ronaldo, and it would be the perfect way for him to hang up his boots at international level, but Portugal have a huge task on their hands to lift the trophy.

Whatever happens next summer, Ronaldo will forever be remembered as one of the greatest to ever take to the field, and there is every chance that he will continue playing club football until the 1,000-goal mark is reached.