Sports Mole looks at how Portugal could line up in Sunday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Armenia.

Portugal will be without the services of the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Armenia.

Ronaldo was handed a straight red card against Republic of Ireland on Thursday night for an elbow on defender Dara O'Shea, and he could now be suspended for Portugal's first two matches of the World Cup, should Roberto Martinez's side manage to secure qualification.

Goncalo Ramos is the favourite to replace Ronaldo in the starting side, with the attacker looking to add to the nine goals that he has scored in 21 caps for his country.

Further changes are expected to be made, with Rafael Leao potentially in line to replace Joao Felix down the left, while Bruno Fernandes is available again after serving a suspension against Republic of Ireland.

Nelson Semedo impressed off the bench on Thursday and may also now come in for a start.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Joao Neves and Vitinha should continue in the middle of the midfield, while Diogo Dalot is likely to again be required at left-back for a Portugal team that need to win on Sunday to be sure of direct qualification for the World Cup.

Nuno Mendes and Pedro Neto are notable absentees for Portugal, with the latter having to withdraw from the squad ahead of the Republic of Ireland match due to a knock.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; N Semedo, Inacio, Dias, Dalot; J Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha; Bernardo, G Ramos, Leao

No Data Analysis info