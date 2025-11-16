Portugal book their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an emphatic 9-1 victory over Group F's whipping boys Armenia at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday afternoon.

Portugal got off to the perfect start when Renato Veiga gave them the lead after just seven minutes, but Armenia unexpectedly hit back to equalise through Eduard Spertsyan just over 10 minutes later, raising the anxiety levels of the hosts.

However, Armenia were the architects of their own demise as they gave the ball away twice within a matter of minutes as Portugal struck a quickfire double through Goncalo Ramos and Joao Neves to retake the lead, and their domination continued from there as Neves netted his second before Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot to add Portugal's fifth on the stroke of half-time.

Portugal picked up where they left off directly from the restart as Fernandes swiftly fired in his second of the match, and the Manchester United midfielder sealed his hat-trick 20 minutes later to make it seven for the hosts after they were awarded their second penalty of the day.

The hosts were not done there though, as Neves secured his own hat-trick with 10 minutes remaining to make it 8-1, and Francisco Conceicao added a ninth with the final kick of the game to seal a jaw-dropping 9-1 victory and ensure Portugal's qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Portugal were expected to secure a significant victory against Armenia today, but they still had to live up to the expectation, and Roberto Martinez's side certainly done that despite the pressure heading into the encounter, with automatic World Cup qualification on the line.

A perfect start to the match was briefly cancelled out by Spertsyan's equaliser - a goal which will worry Martinez - but Portugal responded fantastically and really demonstrated their superiority for the rest of the encounter, with their midfield stars especially impressive as they dictated the game.

Fernandes, Neves and Vitinha were involved in virtually every single move for Portugal, combining cleverly with the other forward players to create a plethora of chances, while Fernandes and Neves also showed their own attacking talent as they brilliantly scored six goals between them.

While the attacking performance will please Martinez, it may give the head coach a slight headache moving forward, as his side looked far more fluid and dangerous without Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, raising the question of whether Portugal would be better off starting without the legendary striker leading the line.

In terms of their defensive performance, Martinez may be slightly concerned with the ease in which Armenia scored their equaliser, comfortably slicing through the Portugal midfield and defence to deliver the ball in from a wide area and score the very briefly equalising goal.

Despite that, Portugal ultimately got the job done and secured top spot in Group F, ensuring that they achieved their objective of automatically qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

PORTUGAL VS. ARMENIA HIGHLIGHTS

7th min: Portugal 1-0 Armenia (Renato Veiga)

Veiga settles the nerves with an early goal for Portugal!

Bruno Fernandes shoots from a tight angle from a free-kick, and keeper Henri Avagyan manages to push the effort off the post, but the ball bounces back into the penalty area.

The ball drops kindly to Veiga inside the six yard box, and the defender directs his header across goal and into the far right corner, giving Portugal an early lead.

18th min: Portugal 1-1 Armenia (Eduard Spertsyan)

Armenia have equalised - Spertsyan converts from close range!

Armenia work the ball down the right wing to Grant-Leon Ranos, and the forward brilliantly brushes Joao Cancelo aside as he races into the penalty area.

Ranos fires a driven delivery into a dangerous area inside the six-yard box, and Spertsyan gets a touch on the cross to bundle the ball into the back of the net.

28th min: Portugal 2-1 Armenia (Goncalo Ramos)

Ramos restores Portugal's lead - Armenia the architects of their own demise!

Artur Serobyan looks to pass back to Avagyan in goal, but Ramos is alert and races into the Armenia penalty area to intercept the pass.

Ramos easily rounds the goalkeeper and calmly slots into the empty net with his weaker left-foot, restoring Portugal's lead with a gift from the visitors.

30th min: Portugal 3-1 Armenia (Joao Neves)

Portugal have scored again - sensational strike from Neves!

Armenia once again creating their own problems, giving the ball away just outside their penalty area to Nelson Semedo, who skilfully skips away from a defender and passes inside to Vitinha.

Vitinha combines with Fernandes, who tees up Neves just outside the box to strike a low and powerful effort into the bottom left-corner, doubling Portugal's lead within minutes of their second.

41st min: Portugal 4-1 Armenia (Joao Neves)

Neves, take a bow - that is absolutely fantastic!

Portugal are awarded a free-kick in a threatening position just outside of the Armenia penalty area, with Fernandes and Neves both lining up the strike.

Neves is the one to take it, racing onto the ball and curling a simply stunning strike into the top-right corner, netting his second and Portugal's fourth to surely seal the victory.

48th min: Portugal 5-1 Armenia (Bruno Fernandes)

Fernandes for five! Portugal are flying!

Portugal are awarded a penalty as Ruben Dias is brought down inside the area during a corner for the hosts, and Fernandes is quickly given the ball by his teammates.

After a lengthy wait, Fernandes does his trademark hop and slots into the right side of the goal, sending Avagyan in the wrong direction.

52nd min: Portugal 6-1 Armenia (Bruno Fernandes)

Fernandes makes it six for Portugal!

Fernandes feeds the ball into Ramos, and the striker cleverly lets the ball roll across his body, turns to face goal, drives forward and then plays the ball back to Fernandes.

The pass is deflected slightly behind Fernandes, but the Manchester United man quickly reacts and smashes a superb low effort across goal and into the bottom right corner.

72nd min: Portugal 7-1 Armenia (Bruno Fernandes)



Fernandes again from the spot to claim the match ball!

Carlos Forbs races into the penalty area and bursts past Sergey Muradyan, who attempts a sliding challenge but brings the winger down, and the referee awards Portugal another penalty.

Fernandes takes responsibility once again, and the midfielder lifts his effort over Avagyan and into the top left corner, sealing his hat-trick.

81st min: Portugal 8-1 Armenia (Joao Neves)

Neves' turn to secure a hat-trick - eight for Portugal!

Fernandes crosses the ball towards the back post, where Veiga wins the initial header to put the ball back into the middle of the penalty area.

The ball bounces through to Neves, the midfielder takes a touch on his thigh and smashes a volley into the bottom right corner, securing his hat-trick.

92nd min: Portugal 9-1 Armenia (Francisco Conceicao)

Conceicao scores Portugal's ninth with the last kick of the game!

Forbs passes the ball into Joao Felix in a central area just outside the penalty area, and the forward then passes to Conceicao.

Conceicao takes one touch and quickly lets fly, firing a low strike into the bottom left corner and making it nine for Portugal!

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRUNO FERNANDES

Choosing just one player to be man of the match after a comprehensive 9-1 victory is quite the challenging task, but we have settled on Fernandes as our pick of the bunch.

Fernandes was instrumental in almost every attack for Portugal, including creating a massive eight chances throughout the 90 minutes.

The Manchester United midfielder was also a threat himself, demonstrated by scoring a hat-trick to help lead Portugal to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

PORTUGAL VS. ARMENIA MATCH STATS

Possession: Portugal 76%-24% Armenia

Shots: Portugal 34-4 Armenia

Shots on target: Portugal 15-2 Armenia

Corners: Portugal 7-1 Armenia

Fouls: Portugal 7-10 Armenia

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Today's resounding victory meant that Portugal placed at the top of the Group F standings, ensuring their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and their attention will now turn to preparations for the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, Armenia suffer their fifth defeat from six qualifying matches in Group F, leaving them to finish at the bottom of the standings and eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, and they will now be looking to bounce back from that disappointing in their next fixtures.

