[monks data]
Portugal national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Nov 16, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Armenia national football team

Portugal
vs.
ArmeniaArmenia

Cristiano Ronaldo red card: Portuguese FA to 'take action' amid World Cup fears

By
Ronaldo red card: Portuguese FA to 'take action'
© PA Images / Iconsport
The Portuguese Football Federation take decisive action regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial red card from the match against Ireland.


The Portuguese Football Federation have reportedly decided how to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card in Portugal’s2-0 defeat against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

Ronaldo was dismissed for violent conduct just after the hour mark following a VAR review, after an elbow on Dara O'Shea, which rules out the legendary forward for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Armenia.

The Selecao’s top scorer will now face suspension for the team’s final fixture in qualifying, as Roberto Martinez seeks to prevent an upset.

Although Portugal are at the top of Group F with 10 points, they are two points clear of Hungary heading into the final round of matches and must achieve at least the same result as the second-placed team to avoid dropping into second place.

While they will be without Ronaldo for matchday six, the Portuguese federation are now reportedly exploring ways to prevent a full-length ban for their captain next year.

Ronaldo ban: Portuguese federation to reportedly ‘take action’ 

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on November 13, 2025

According to A Bola via Mirror Football, the FPF will appeal to FIFA to reduce the ban for their top goalscorer.

While there was initial confusion regarding how many games he could miss, with some saying two and others claiming three, the report notes that the 40-year-old is expected to be handed a three-match ban.

As it stands, this suspension length could mean Ronaldo misses their Armenia match on Sunday, as well as the Selecao's first two games at next year's global tournament.

In what should be his final appearance at the competition, the Portuguese FA aims to avoid losing their most important player for 66.7% of the group stage in North America.

Ronaldo red card: Portuguese FA’s reported arguments revealed

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on November 13, 2025

The earlier source also suggests that the nation’s FA president, Pedro Proenca, is taking a hands-on approach to the appeal.

Furthermore, the FPF are said to blame Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson, whose pre-match comments only served to create a hostile atmosphere.

The report also notes that the federation will demonstrate that Ronaldo was reacting to an aggravation by O'Shea, which led to his frustrated response.

Additionally, Ronaldo's previously spotless disciplinary record of zero red cards in 225 appearances will reportedly be presented in the appeal, although it remains uncertain whether the governing body will accept any or all of the reasons rumoured to be submitted.

ID:585811:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4185:
Written by
Anthony Brown
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Cristiano Ronaldo

Click here for more stories about Portugal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Cristiano Ronaldo Dara O'Shea Heimir Hallgrimsson Roberto Martinez Football
rhs 2.0
12pm
Reims Sainte-Anne
vs
GFC Ajaccio
1pm
Bobigny
vs
Amicale Villeneuve-Garenne
FT
Granville
3-1
Dinan Lehon
1pm
AS Vitre
vs
Plouvorn
1pm
Montceau
vs
L'Etrat La Tour Sportif
1pm
Sable FC
vs
Saint-Malo
1pm
MJEP Cormontreuil
vs
Porto Portugais Amiens
1pm
Loon-Plage
vs
Bethune
HT
FCOSK 06
0-1
Biesheim
1pm
Saint-Meziery
vs
Perigny
1pm
Sarreguemines
vs
Furiani-Agliani
1pm
Auch
vs
Canet Roussillon
1pm
Drancy JA
vs
Beauvais
1pm
ASS Still Mutzig
vs
Raon l'Etape
1pm
SA Merignac
vs
Colomiers US
HT
Union Saint-Jean
1-0
Angouleme
1pm
Saint-Cyr Collonges
vs
Evian
HT
Racing Besançon
2-0
Thionville Lusitanos
1pm
Touraine
vs
RC Epernay
1pm
Bassin d' Arcachon Sud
vs
Blagnac
1pm
AA Lapalisse
vs
Poitiers
1pm
Cambrai
vs
Feignies-Aulnoye
1pm
AS Montreal-La Cluse
vs
Chalon
1pm
AS St Brice Courcelles
vs
FC Bogny Sur Meuse
1pm
Atom Sports Pierrelatte
vs
Lyon-Duchere
1pm
Beaumont Sa
vs
Aubervilliers
1pm
Camon
vs
US Lusitanos
1pm
Croix Iris CF
vs
Racing Colombes 92
1pm
Avion
vs
Torcy
1pm
CS Pledran
vs
Stade Plabennec
1pm
Boé Bon Encontre
vs
Bordeaux
1pm
Entente Nord Lozere
vs
US Ecotay Moingt
1pm
ES Capelle Grande
vs
SC Abbeville
1pm
FC 2 Rives 82
vs
AS Mazeres Uzos Rontignon
1pm
FC Pen Hir Camaret
vs
Les Sables
1pm
Rhone-Vallee
vs
Grasse
1pm
FC Villars L'Isle Smb
vs
Sarre-Union
1pm
Avenir Sportif de Gouzon
vs
Chauvigny
1pm
Longuenesse
vs
Bondues
1pm
Olympique Marcquois
vs
OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys
LIVE
Orvault SF
0-1
Les Herbiers
1pm
Saint-Amand
vs
Dieppe
1pm
Savigneux Montbrison
vs
Feurs
1pm
Seignosse Capbreton Soustons
vs
Marmande
1pm
SS Allinges
vs
Istres
1pm
Steenvoorde
vs
FC Chambly
1pm
Montmorillon
vs
SC Beaucouze
1pm
US Le Poinconnet
vs
Chamalieres
1pm
US Mauguio Carnon
vs
Selongey
1pm
US Premonte St Gobain
vs
US Chantilly
1pm
Wittenheim US
vs
Freyming


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!