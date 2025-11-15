Ronaldo red card: Portuguese FA to 'take action'

The Portuguese Football Federation take decisive action regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial red card from the match against Ireland.





The Portuguese Football Federation have reportedly decided how to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card in Portugal’s2-0 defeat against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

Ronaldo was dismissed for violent conduct just after the hour mark following a VAR review, after an elbow on Dara O'Shea, which rules out the legendary forward for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Armenia.

The Selecao’s top scorer will now face suspension for the team’s final fixture in qualifying, as Roberto Martinez seeks to prevent an upset.

Although Portugal are at the top of Group F with 10 points, they are two points clear of Hungary heading into the final round of matches and must achieve at least the same result as the second-placed team to avoid dropping into second place.

While they will be without Ronaldo for matchday six, the Portuguese federation are now reportedly exploring ways to prevent a full-length ban for their captain next year.

Ronaldo ban: Portuguese federation to reportedly ‘take action’

According to A Bola via Mirror Football, the FPF will appeal to FIFA to reduce the ban for their top goalscorer.

While there was initial confusion regarding how many games he could miss, with some saying two and others claiming three, the report notes that the 40-year-old is expected to be handed a three-match ban.

As it stands, this suspension length could mean Ronaldo misses their Armenia match on Sunday, as well as the Selecao's first two games at next year's global tournament.

In what should be his final appearance at the competition, the Portuguese FA aims to avoid losing their most important player for 66.7% of the group stage in North America.

Ronaldo red card: Portuguese FA’s reported arguments revealed

The earlier source also suggests that the nation’s FA president, Pedro Proenca, is taking a hands-on approach to the appeal.

Furthermore, the FPF are said to blame Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson, whose pre-match comments only served to create a hostile atmosphere.

The report also notes that the federation will demonstrate that Ronaldo was reacting to an aggravation by O'Shea, which led to his frustrated response.

Additionally, Ronaldo's previously spotless disciplinary record of zero red cards in 225 appearances will reportedly be presented in the appeal, although it remains uncertain whether the governing body will accept any or all of the reasons rumoured to be submitted.



Anthony Brown

