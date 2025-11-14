Preview:Portugal vs Armenia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup qualification clash between Portugal and Armenia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Portugal will welcome Armenia to Porto on Sunday afternoon knowing that a victory would see them book their spot in the finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Roberto Martinez's side are currently top of Group F on 10 points, two points ahead of second-placed Hungary, while Armenia are bottom of the section, claiming only three points from their five matches.

Match preview

Portugal won their opening three Group F matches against Armenia, Hungary and Republic of Ireland, but they have only taken one point from their last two matches, drawing with Hungary in October before suffering a shock 2-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland on Thursday night.

Troy Parrott netted a brace to hand Republic of Ireland the win, and Portugal now need to beat Armenia on Sunday to be sure of first spot in the section and an automatic spot at next summer's World Cup.

A draw would also be enough if Hungary do not beat Republic of Ireland by three goals or more, but Portugal will not be leaving anything to chance, so three points will be on their mind in this contest.

Selecao das Quinas have not failed to qualify for a World Cup since 1998, while they reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 tournament, which represented their best showing in the competition since 2006.

Portugal are unbeaten in their previous seven matches against Armenia, including a 5-0 victory in the reverse match in September, but the two nations played out a 1-1 draw in a Euro 2008 qualifier back in 2007.

Armenia will not have to worry about facing Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday, as the 40-year-old was handed a straight red card for an elbow on Republic of Ireland's Dara O'Shea on Thursday.

This match is a free hit for the visitors, who shocked Republic of Ireland with a 2-1 win in September, but they have lost four of their five games in the section to sit at the bottom on three points.

Yegishe Melikyan's side have proven to be difficult to score against in their last two matches, though, only losing 1-0 to Republic of Ireland and 1-0 to Hungary, so there have been improvements since the five-goal reverse to Portugal in their opening match in the group.

Armenia have never qualified for the finals of a World Cup, while they are also yet to feature at a European Championship, but the national side did manage to finish third in their Euro 2012 qualifying section.

Hungary and Republic of Ireland will be hoping for a favour from Armenia on Sunday, but the visitors will be coming up against a Portugal side that will be determined to bounce back.

Portugal World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WWWDL

Portugal form (all competitions):

WWWWDL

Armenia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

LWLLL

Armenia form (all competitions):

DLWLLL

Team News

Portugal will be without the services of Ronaldo following his red card against Republic of Ireland, so a spot has opened up through the middle, and it is likely to be taken by Goncalo Ramos.

Rafael Leao may also be introduced in the final third of the field, while Bruno Fernandes is available again following a suspension, and he will be back in the Portugal XI on Sunday.

Nelson Semedo impressed off the bench against Republic of Ireland and may also start, with head coach Martinez planning changes following a lacklustre performance in Dublin.

As for Armenia, no injuries have been reported following the clash with Hungary, and it might be a case of same again in terms of team selection for the visitors here.

Eduard Spertsyan is the captain and leading goalscorer in the squad, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions, and the 25-year-old is set to continue in midfield.

Grant-Leon Ramos, who plays his club football for Borussia Monchengladbach, is also expected to keep his spot, with the 22-year-old bidding to add to the five goals that he has scored for his national side.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; N Semedo, Inacio, Dias, Dalot; J Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha; Bernardo, G Ramos, Leao

Armenia possible starting lineup:

Avagyan; Piloyan, Muradyan, Mkrtchyan, Tiknizyan; Hovhannisyan, Muradyan, Spertsyan; Sevikyan, Ranos, Shaghoyan

We say: Portugal 3-0 Armenia

In truth, we are finding it very difficult to predict an upset here. The pressure is firmly on Portugal to pick up the win that they need to be sure of a spot at the World Cup, and we are fully expecting Martinez's side to triumph.

