Troy Parrott scores twice as Republic of Ireland record a 2-0 victory over 10-man Portugal in Thursday night's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture in Dublin.

Troy Parrott scored twice as Republic of Ireland recorded a 2-0 victory over Portugal in Thursday night's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture in Dublin.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward, who now plays for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, struck twice in the opening half of action at the Aviva Stadium.

The major talking point in the second period was the dismissal of Cristiano Ronaldo, with the 40-year-old sent off for an elbow on Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea.

The result has left Republic of Ireland third in Group F, one point behind second-placed Hungary and three points behind leaders Portugal, so it is still all to play for in the section.

Portugal will finish up against Armenia on Sunday, with a win securing their spot at next year's World Cup, while Republic of Ireland will tackle Hungary in a simply huge fixture, with first and second position still open for both teams.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

This was Republic of Ireland's night - it is as simple as that.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side knew that they had to avoid defeat to keep their top-two hopes alive, and it was a special performance from the hosts, with their intensity proving too much for Portugal.

Republic of Ireland will now lock horns with Hungary on Sunday for a huge match.

In truth, Portugal will be expected to beat Armenia at home, which would see them top the group, but a win for Republic of Ireland in Hungary would allow them to finish second and claim a playoff spot - a point is not enough.

The Boys in Green have not qualified for the finals of a World Cup since 2002, while they have also been absent from the last two European Championship finals, so there is plenty on the line.

As for Portugal, this was a very poor night for Roberto Martinez's side, but they are still in pole position in the section and will be looking to finish the job against Armenia.

Ronaldo should be able to play one final international tournament before hanging up his boots, but the Al-Nassr striker will be suspended for the clash with Armenia after his red card in Dublin.

The legendary forward may also be banned for Portugal's first match of the 2026 World Cup, should his team manage to get the job done against Armenia.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND VS. PORTUGAL HIGHLIGHTS

Troy Parrott goal vs. Portugal (17th min, Republic of Ireland 1-0 Portugal)

Republic of Ireland make the breakthrough in the 17th minute of the contest, as Parrott heads into the back of the net from close range after Liam Scales had nodded a corner back across goal.

That is a first Republic of Ireland goal this year for Parrott!

Troy Parrott goal vs. Portugal (45th min, Republic of Ireland 2-0 Portugal)

Would you believe it? Republic of Ireland have their second of the match, and it is another goal for Parrott, with the striker working his way into the Portugal box before picking out the bottom corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) red card vs. Republic of Ireland (61st min)

Portugal are reduced to 10 men in Dublin, as Ronaldo is sent off for an elbow on O'Shea - the decision is made following a VAR review!

Ronaldo sarcastically applauds the home supporters as he leaves the field.

MAN OF THE MATCH - TROY PARROTT

Parrott has scored 13 times in 14 appearances for AZ this season, and he brought that form into this match, coming up with a brace to secure a gigantic three points for Republic of Ireland.

Portugal found it difficult to deal with the striker's movement, and he continued to cause problems in the second period; Parrott is flying at the moment, and he was the star player in this contest.

BEST STAT



226 - In his 226th senior international appearance for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has been red carded for the very first time. Mist. pic.twitter.com/VCgibTPK08

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 13, 2025

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND VS. PORTUGAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Republic of Ireland 23%-77% Portugal

Shots: Republic of Ireland 14-27 Portugal

Shots on target: Republic of Ireland 3-5 Portugal

Corners: Republic of Ireland 5-9 Portugal

Fouls: Republic of Ireland 5-6 Portugal

WHAT NEXT?

Republic of Ireland will finish their Group F campaign away to Hungary on Sunday, while Portugal are at home to Armenia.

As mentioned, Republic of Ireland need to beat Hungary to finish in the top two, while a victory for Portugal would ensure that the Iberian nation secure an automatic spot at next summer's tournament, but they will be without the services of the suspended Ronaldo.

No Data Analysis info