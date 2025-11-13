Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be suspended for the first match of the 2026 World Cup, should Portugal qualify for the finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo received the first red card of his international career as Portugal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old was making his 226th appearance for the national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifier, but it proved to be an incredibly disappointing evening for the Al-Nassr striker.

Ronaldo struggled to make his mark before being handed a straight red card in the 61st minute for an elbow on Republic of Ireland's Dara O'Shea, with the decision being made following a VAR review.

The forward will now be suspended for Portugal's final 2026 World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Sunday, and Roberto Martinez's side need to win that match to be certain of a spot at next summer's tournament.

According to journalist Dale Johnson, Ronaldo is likely to receive a two-game suspension for violent conduct, which would also mean that he is absent for Portugal's first group game of the 2026 competition.

Ronaldo could miss Portugal's first match of the 2026 World Cup after historic red card

Ronaldo has scored eight goals and registered two assists in 22 World Cup appearances, and he recently confirmed that the 2026 competition would be his final major international tournament.

"Soon for me means in 10 years... No, I'm joking," Ronaldo told CNN. "I'm really enjoying the moment right now. As you know, in football, when you reach some age, you count the months very quick.

"I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp. I'm enjoying my game in the national team. But of course, let's be honest. What I mean by soon is probably one or two years."

When asked whether the World Cup would be his last major tournament, Ronaldo said: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old (at the World Cup).

"I gave everything for football. I've been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."

Will Portugal qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal are top of Group F on 10 points, two points ahead of second-placed Hungary and three clear of third-placed Republic of Ireland ahead of the final matches on Sunday.

Martinez's team need to beat Armenia to be certain of qualifying automatically for next summer's World Cup, but a defeat or a draw could see them drop down to second and face a playoff.

