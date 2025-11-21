Sports Mole previews Sunday's Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Nassr and Al Khaleej, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Unbeaten Al-Nassr will welcome Al Khaleej to Al-Awwal Park on Sunday evening as they look to extend their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season.

Jorge Jesus’s side have been imperious so far, while the away team arrive in decent form themselves and are hoping to cause an upset against the league leaders.

Match preview

Al-Nassr currently sit top of the Saudi Pro League table with a flawless record of eight wins from eight matches, amassing 24 points and boasting an eye-catching goal difference of +22.

Jesus’s men have combined defensive solidity with attacking firepower, scoring 26 goals while conceding just four in the league so far.

Their dominance has been even more evident at home, where they have won all four of their matches at Al-Awwal Park.

Across all competitions, Al-Nassr have recorded four wins from their last five matches, with their only defeat coming in the King’s Cup against Al Ittihad.

They responded well to that setback, winning all of their subsequent matches, including a recent commanding 3-1 away victory over Neom SC.

With a squad packed with elite attacking talent and multiple goal threats, the hosts will be determined to continue their perfect league run and extend their dominance over the visitors.

Al Khaleej meanwhile, are enjoying a solid start to their campaign and currently occupy sixth place with 14 points after eight matches, recording four wins, two draws and two defeats.

They have scored 21 goals and conceded 11, highlighting their attacking potential but also their defensive vulnerability.

Georgios Donis’s side come into this game off the back of strong form, winning three and drawing two of their last five matches across all competitions.

Their most recent result was an impressive 4-1 away win over Al Hazm, where they showed clinical finishing in the final third despite a red card.

However, their defensive issues remain a concern as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches.

Their away form has been inconsistent, with two wins, one draw and one defeat in their last four away games.

Al-Nassr also hold a clear psychological advantage, having won the last five meetings between the two sides - including a 2-0 home victory in their most recent encounter.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

WWWWWW

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

WWLWWW

Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League form:

LLWDDW

Al Khaleej form (all competitions):

LWDWDW







Team News

Al-Nassr could be without Inigo Martinez and Saad Haqawi, with both players battling muscle problems and rated doubtful for this encounter.

Saad Al Nasser remains unavailable after picking up a muscle injury in September.

In-form Joao Felix, who currently leads the league scoring charts with 10 goals, is expected to retain his place in attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marcelo Brozovic should continue in midfield, partnering Angelo Gabriel, with Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman providing width.

Al Khaleej have no fresh injury concerns but will be without Paolo Fernandes, who is suspended after receiving a second yellow card in their last match.

Bart Schenkeveld and Mohammed Al-Khabrani should partner at the heart of defence, while Majed Kanabah and Dimitrios Kourbelis are expected to anchor midfield.

With Fernandes absent, Mansour Hamzi is likely to step into the starting XI, while Joshua King and Kostas Fortounis lead the line.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Alaqidi; Al-Boushal, Al-Amri, Simakan, Al-Ghanam; Mane, Brozovic, Angelo, Coman; Ronaldo, Felix

Al Khaleej possible starting lineup:

Moris; Al-Hamsal, Schenkeveld, Al-Khabrani, Rebocho; Hamzi, Kanabah, Kourbelis, Masouras; King, Fortounis

We say: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al Khaleej

Al-Nassr’s flawless league form, attacking depth and home dominance make them clear favourites for this clash.

While Al Khaleej have shown they can cause problems going forward, their defensive issues against a side of this quality are likely to be exposed.

