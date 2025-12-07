Real Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo: Jude Bellingham injury latest as Xabi Alonso's position under threat after La Liga collapse

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 23:28 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 00:06

Jude Bellingham suffered a cut above his eyebrow on Sunday evening, when Real Madrid lost 2-0 against Celta Vigo.

The Englishman midfielder started his side's game at the Bernabeu, and on the hour mark he was caught by a stray elbow to his head, leaving the field with blood pouring down his face.

Bellingham was cautioned for returning to the pitch without receiving permission from the referee, but the 23-year-old was unable to turn the tide as his team were eventually beaten 2-0.

The defeat left Real second in La Liga, four points behind first-placed Barcelona, and many fans and pundits have criticised boss Xabi Alonso.

While the head coach could point to the fact Francisco Garcia was sent off in the 64th minute, his side were outplayed for large periods on Sunday, and he is facing scrutiny.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Xabi Alonso sack fear: Why is the Real Madrid manager under pressure?

Real Madrid appear caught in the middle of a rebuild, with seasoned stars like Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior seemingly dissatisfied by Alonso's management.

Los Blancos brought in a number of players in the summer, with defenders such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras joining, but the trio have so far failed to consistently impress.

Alonso has been unable to get the most from his talented squad, and having initially led Barcelon by five points at the end of October, a period of three draws and one defeat in their last five La Liga games has fuelled concerns about his long-term future.

Across all competitions, Real have won just two matches, and patience with the Spaniard may be running out.

A loss on Wednesday against Manchester City, who will be challenging opponents, could significantly increase the pressure on the boss.

© Imago / IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

What next for Xabi Alonso if Real Madrid dismiss manager?

Though outside observers might view Alonso's potential sacking as harsh, Real Madrid are the most successful club in Europe, and taking on the role of head coach necessitates absolute success.

Alonso's dismissal would do little damage to his career prospects considering most managers would find it difficult to deal with the personalities in the Real dressing room, and he would almost certainly have no shortage of offers.

Perhaps the most immediate destination for the 44-year-old would be Liverpool, who he played for, considering Arne Slot's side are currently ninth in the Premier League.

It could be better to wait until the summer given the turmoil at Anfield, but the position in the dugout may become available sooner rather than later.