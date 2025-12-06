Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Five players missing as Los Blancos prepare for La Liga battle

By Matt Law | 06 Dec 2025 17:31 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 17:49

Real Madrid will be without the services of five players for Sunday's La Liga game against Celta Vigo, but Eduardo Camavinga has been declared fit and available.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing two months on the sidelines with the thigh injury that he suffered in Real Madrid's 3-0 success over Athletic Bilbao last time out.

The former Liverpool defender is joined in the treatment room by Dani Carvajal (knee), Dean Huijsen (muscle), David Alaba (calf) and Ferland Mendy (muscle).

Camavinga limped off the field against Athletic after suffering an ankle problem, but the midfielder has been declared fit for the capital giants.

Castilla defender Joan Martinez is a notable inclusion in the squad due to the injury problems in a defensive area.

“We want to see a good Madrid performance, a complete display where we feel good about ourselves and where the fans can also enjoy and we want to build on the performance against Bilbao," Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso told reporters.

"That's what we want and that's what we've been working towards. We'll be back at the Bernabeu and it's a good time.”

When asked about the injuries in the squad, Alonso said: "We're working to get them back as soon as possible. I think we'll have good news in the short term.

"We'll try to speed up the long-term ones as much as possible. These are phases that most teams have to deal with. We have to turn it around, get them back as soon as possible and compete with the players we have."

Real Madrid youngster Martinez could make debut vs. Celta

Alonso also commented on 18-year-old defender Martinez, who could potentially make his debut in the clash with Celta.

"I think he's doing very well, like everyone else at Castilla. It's a very young group, but they're competing very well in the Primera Federacion," said the manager.

"Alvaro [Arbeloa] is doing a great job. All the players who come in are ready if we need them. On a day-to-day basis, they help us a lot in training and we work very well together because information flows in both directions.

"That support is essential. Joan has been selected and is ready if we need him. In the upcoming matches, there will be others who will also be selected."

Real Madrid will follow Sunday's game against Celta with a home fixture against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid squad vs. Celta Vigo

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Militao, Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Rudiger, J Martinez; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono