La Liga Gameweek 26
Real Madrid
Mar 2, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Getafe

Real Madrid vs. Getafe: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga contest at Bernabeu as Vinicius Junior goes in search of history

Vinicius bidding to create personal history: How Real Madrid could line up against Getafe
Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will be without the services of a number of important players for Monday's La Liga contest with Getafe.

Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Dean Huijsen (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee) and Raul Asensio (neck) have all been ruled out of the match for Real Madrid, while Rodrygo needs to be assessed.

Huijsen is not yet ready to return from a calf issue, while Asencio suffered a neck injury against Benfica in the Champions League last time out.

As a result, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba could feature as the two centre-backs, while Gonzalo Garcia is set to continue in the side if Rodrygo fails a late fitness test.

Arda Guler was impressive in the team's Champions League clash against Benfica, and the Turkey international is again in line for a spot in the side.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior will be bidding to create personal history on Monday night.

The Brazil international has scored in each of his last five appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions - netting six times in total - which has equalled his best scoring run for the club, which previously occurred between August and September 2022.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Alaba, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G Garcia, Vinicius

