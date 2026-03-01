Arsenal vs. Chelsea: PGMOL explain Declan Rice penalty decision after handball controversy

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 17:47 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 17:47

The PGMOL have explained why Declan Rice managed to avoid conceding a penalty in Arsenal's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

The former Blues academy graduate almost put the ball through his own net at the end of the first half, but David Raya pulled off a magnificent reaction stop to turn his deflection behind for another corner.

Raya's efforts proved futile, as Piero Hincapie then inadvertently headed the ball past his own goalkeeper from Reece James's corner, as Chelsea levelled right at the end of the first half following William Saliba's opener.

However, replays of the Rice incident showed the England international raising his elbow and the ball hitting his outstretched arm while he was grappling with Jorrel Hato.

Referee Darren England and VAR official John Brooks both saw nothing wrong with Rice's actions, and the Premier League Match Centre have now explained why Chelsea were not awarded a penalty.

"The referee’s call of no penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no punishable handball offence with Rice challenging an opponent as the ball hit his arm," the organisation wrote on X.

Arsenal also got away with one early in the second half, as Raya caught Joao Pedro in the head while punching a corner clear, but there was nothing doing for the officials.