Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

01 Mar 2026

The latest instalment of O Classico takes centre stage on Tuesday at Estadio Jose Alvalade, as Sporting Lisbon host Porto in the first leg of their Taca de Portugal semi-final tie.

Both sides arrive in strong form, having won each of their last three matches since playing out a 1–1 draw at Estadio do Dragao on February 9.

Match preview

Sporting responded in ideal fashion to Porto’s win earlier on Friday, as Rui Borges’s men brushed aside Estoril Praia at the Alvalade later that evening, with a Luis Suarez brace and a late Daniel Braganca strike ensuring the second-placed Lions remain four points off the Portuguese top-flight summit.

That result stretched the two-time Primeira Liga reigning champions’ unbeaten run to ten matches in all competitions (W9, D1) since their Taca da Liga semi-final exit in January, a sequence that also secured direct passage into the last 16 of Europe’s elite, where the Lisbon giants will meet debutants Bodo/Glimt.

During that spell, Sporting needed extra time to edge past AVS 3–2 in the Taca de Portugal quarter-finals, having also seen off Pacos de Ferreira and Santa Clara beyond regulation, with a straightforward 3–0 win over Marinhense the only routine outing in their cup run so far.

Now chasing a third consecutive Portuguese Cup final, after lifting the trophy for an 18th time last season, the holders will aim to seize control of this semi-final tie buoyed by a 14-match winning streak at home in all competitions.

Indeed, Sporting have failed to record victory just twice in 19 matches at Jose Alvalade this term, though their only defeat in that stretch came in a 2–1 loss to Porto, serving as a cautious reminder ahead of Tuesday’s clash.

While that result remains Porto’s only win in the last five meetings between the sides (D2, L2), they will draw confidence from having beaten the Lions in each of their last three Taca de Portugal ties, including a penalty triumph in the 2023–24 final, when the Blue and Whites secured the trophy for a third consecutive season and a 20th time overall.

Last season’s defence ended in disappointment, as the Blue and Whites exited in the last 16, but they have responded strongly this term by sweeping aside Celoricense (4–0), Sinterense (3–0), Famalicao (4–1) and rivals Benfica (1–0) to book their place in the semi-finals.

Chasing a first league and cup double since 2021–22, Porto maintained their four-point lead at the Primeira Liga summit with a 3–1 home victory over Arouca on Friday, with William Jose converting a stoppage-time penalty before Terem Moffi wrapped up the win with his first goal for the club.

In addition to that momentum, 13 wins from 17 away matches in all competitions (D2, L2) provide the Dragons with further reason for optimism heading into Tuesday’s clash, even if only one of their last three on the road has ended in victory (D1, L1).

Francesco Farioli’s men have also struggled for goals on their travels in recent times, having failed to score more than once in any of their previous five such outings, but there is no denying their defensive excellence, with three clean sheets recorded in that stretch.



Sporting Lisbon Taca de Portugal form:

W

W

W

W

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

W

Porto Taca de Portugal form:

W

W

W

W

Porto form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

W

W

Team News

Sporting will remain without centre-back Zeno Debast and Chelsea-bound winger Geovany Quenda due to ligament and foot injuries, respectively, while midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili could miss a fifth consecutive game.

Striker Fotis Ioannidis and right-back Ricardo Mangas were both absent from the matchday squad last time out, leaving their availability for Tuesday uncertain.

Including his brace on Friday, Suarez has now scored 17 goals across his last 15 appearances for Sporting, having also netted a late penalty at Estadio do Dragao during that run, and the Colombian forward will look to continue his impressive form here.

Meanwhile, Porto are currently contending with injuries in attack, with strikers Samu Aghehowa and Luuk de Jong ruled out for the season due to knee problems.

In defence, the Dragons will remain without Nehuen Perez (Achilles tendon) and Martim Fernandes (heel), while veteran centre-back Thiago Silva is set to miss a third consecutive outing due to physical discomfort.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Kiwior, Bednarek, Sanusi; Rosario, Veiga, Froholdt; Pepe, Moffi, Pietuszewski

We say: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Porto

Predicting a winner in a Classico of this magnitude is always a gamble, but the twelfth man could prove decisive here.

With Sporting currently unstoppable at the Alvalade and Porto struggling to find their rhythm on the road, the hosts are well placed to edge a narrow victory in what promises to be a cagey affair.



