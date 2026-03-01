Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak latest

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Mar 2026 21:33 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 21:37

Hoping to keep up their momentum in the top-four race, Premier League champions Liverpool will head to Molineux to face bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

The Reds were not at their best at the weekend, but they were still able to earn all three points in a 5-2 win against West Ham United thanks to a record-setting string of set-pieces.

Result aside, Arne Slot was also happy to have versatile right-back Jeremie Frimpong back in action after a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury, and if the former Bayer Leverkusen speedster can stay fit then he could be vital for the Champions League hopefuls.

That being said, fellow ex-Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz missed the game with a back injury, and his absence was felt as the Merseysiders struggled to create chances from open play.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Wolves on Tuesday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

When 19-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was signed in the summer, fans were excited to see one of the brightest defensive talents in Europe make the switch to Anfield.

However, Leoni unfortunately suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025, and he will have to wait until next term to make his mark.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle / Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo has always been willing to put his body on the line for the Reds when called upon, but he was stretchered off after picking up a serious ankle injury in the midst of his impressive showing against Sunderland on February 11.

The Japan captain faces a race against time to be fit for the 2026 World Cup, with Slot saying that "Wata will be out for a long time. We don't know exactly how long - but long."

FLORIAN WIRTZ

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: March 10 (vs. Galatasaray)

Playmaker Wirtz was withdrawn from the squad against Nottingham Forest on February 22 after feeling a back issue in the warm up, and while the club had initially hoped for the £116m man to be ready to face West Ham, he sat out once again.

Speaking on Saturday, Slot mentioned that "Tuesday [Wolves] will probably be too early. The week after will be tight as things stand now, but as I said I thought that he would be available for today [West Ham] as well, which didn't happen unfortunately."

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Fulham)

Despite signing for Liverpool in a record-breaking £125m transfer from Newcastle United, Alexander Isak has been unable to make an impact at his new club, largely due to a spate of injuries in 2025-26.

The striker is currently in rehabilitation after undergoing successful surgery on a complex lower leg injury that he suffered in December, and Slot expects that Isak will not be fit until the "end of March, start of April," adding that he will also need further time to get up to speed.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back Conor Bradley will miss the remainder of the season with the major knee injury that saw him forced off against Arsenal on January 8.

Like Isak, the 22-year-old also had successful surgery to repair his own issue, though his return will have to wait until 2026-27.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.