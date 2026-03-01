Wolverhampton Wanderers lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Rob Edwards faces Andre question

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Mar 2026 22:49 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 22:49

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre picked up an injury on Friday and is a doubt for his side's clash at home against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Rob Edwards's side beat Aston Villa 2-0 last time out in the Premier League, but he was forced to bring off Brazilian Andre for Angel Gomes in the closings stages.

Given the short turnaround to the club's game with Liverpool, Angel Gomes is a likely inclusion in the XI alongside Joao Gomes.

The two will be asked to support a front three, with teenager Mateus Mane set to be the leading star in a trio also featuring Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Adam Armstrong.

Hugo Bueno and Jackson Tchatchoua started as wing-backs against Villa, and they are the most probable candidates to flank a back three.

Santiago Bueno may be stationed as the middle centre-back by Edwards, playing between Toti Gomes and Yerson Mosquera.

The three defenders have often struggled this season, but they will have to be at their best if they are to protect goalkeeper Jose Sa from Liverpool's attack.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, T Gomes; Tchatchoua, A Gomes, J Gomes, H Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

