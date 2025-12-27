Liverpool vs. Wolves: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 27 Dec 2025 17:19 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 22:38

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 120

Wolves wins: 37

Draws: 18

Liverpool wins: 65

A fixture that dates back to the 19th century – beginning with an 1894 Division One encounter that Wolverhampton Wanderers won 3–1 – Liverpool and the Old Gold have now crossed paths 120 times in competitive football, with the Reds holding a clear advantage in the overall head-to-head.

Liverpool have claimed 65 victories across those meetings, while Wolves have recorded a respectable 37 wins of their own, with a further 18 contests ending all square.

In more recent memory, however, the Merseyside giants have largely had the upper hand, having won each of their last five clashes with Wolves and 13 of the last 15 across all competitions, including two 2–1 Premier League successes during the 2024–25 campaign.

The most recent clash between the two came in the December 2025, with Liverpool emerging as 2-1 victors at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring for the winners shortly before the half-time interval, before Florian Wirtz doubled the Merseysiders' advantage, scoring his first goal for the club.

Though Santiago Bueno would net an early goal in the second half, Wolves were unable to get back into the match, and they started the 2025-26 Premier League season with two points from their first 18 top-flight fixtures.

That win made it 17 Liverpool victories in the last 18 Premier League meetings between the sides, the lone exception being Wolves’ 3–0 triumph at Molineux in February 2023 under Julen Lopetegui, which snapped an 11-game losing run against the Reds in the competition.

During Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign in 2023–24, Liverpool produced one of their trademark comebacks to secure a 3–1 win at Molineux, before the German closed the curtain on his reign with a 2–0 victory at Anfield on the final weekend of the season.

Wolves were also eliminated from the FA Cup by Liverpool earlier that campaign, although they have enjoyed cup success against the Reds before, notably knocking them out of the 2016–17 and 2018–19 editions, including a memorable 2–1 win at Anfield in the former.

Liverpool legend Roger Hunt remains the highest recorded scorer in this fixture with nine goals, while Mohamed Salah sits second on the list with seven.

Last 20 meetings

Dec 27, 2025: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 16, 2025: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2024: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2023: Wolves 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2023: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2023: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 17, 2023: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (FA Cup Third Round Replays)

Jan 07, 2023: Liverpool 2-2 Wolves (FA Cup Third Round)

May 22, 2022: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2021: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 15, 2021: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2020: Liverpool 4-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2020: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2019: Liverpool 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

May 12, 2019: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 07, 2019: Wolves 2-1 Liverpool (FA Cup Third Round)

Dec 21, 2018: Wolves 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 28, 2017: Liverpool 1-2 Wolves (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Jan 31, 2012: Wolves 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Dec 27, 2025: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 16, 2025: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2024: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2023: Wolves 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2023: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2023: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

May 22, 2022: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2021: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 15, 2021: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)