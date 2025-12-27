Liverpool 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Florian Wirtz goal gives Reds control of top four

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 17:05 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 17:25

Liverpool's 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday saw Florian Wirtz net his first goal for the Merseysiders.

The hosts were frustrated for large periods of the first half, and while they could have dealt better with some of the visitors' counter-attacks, they still managed to open the scoring first through Ryan Gravenberch's finish four minutes before the interval.

Anfield erupted again in celebration moments later, when Florian Wirtz poked a finish into the right of the goal to score his first for the Merseysiders, though Hugo Ekitike deserves immense credit for his assist.

However, Wolves pulled one back from a corner early in the second half through Santiago Bueno, who benefitted after getting onto the end of Alisson Becker's parry.

The hosts surrendered possession towards the end of the game, but they held on to claim three points, ending the match in fourth place with 32 points.

Wolves remain last in 20th place with just two points, and they are 16 points from 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Liverpool are now undefeated in their past seven matches in all competitions, winning five of those games, including each of their last four.

While a victory against Wolves does not tell us much about whether the Reds are back to their best, a win could nevertheless be crucial in their quest to qualify for the Champions League given they are three points ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Arne Slot could not have asked for a kinder fixture after Christmas, and perhaps the game will finally launch the career of Wirtz, who has finally started to settle into the Premier League.

While it is difficult to see Liverpool catching Arsenal, it should be noted that the two sides do play each other on January 8, so there may be an opportunity to reduce the 10-point gap.

The visitors are the worst team in Premier League history after 18 matches, with their tally of two points worse than the five Sheffield United totalled at the same stage of 2020-21.

It can be safely assumed that Rob Edwards's side are destined for the Championship, and if they do not start picking up points soon, then they may beat Derby County's infamous points record of 11.

LIVERPOOL VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HIGHLIGHTS

41st min: Liverpool 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Ryan Gravenberch)

Jeremie Frimpong charges down the line and cuts back to Gravenberch, who finishes with the side of his foot from inside the box, finding the bottom-right corner.

Excellent by Frimpong!

42nd min: Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Florian Wirtz)

Hugo Ekitike dribbles his way forward past Wolves' defence and pokes a ball through to Wirtz, who is through on goal in the box, and the German pokes the ball himself into the right side of the net.

A first Liverpool goal!

52nd min: Liverpool 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Santiago Bueno)

Wolves swing in a corner from the left and Tolu Arokodare rises highest to head a strike at the middle of the goal, but while Alisson Becker manages to instinctively parry his effort, Bueno pounces to finish the rebound.

Game on?

MAN OF THE MATCH - FLORIAN WIRTZ

Wirtz was a creative force on Saturday for Liverpool, completing seven of his eight dribbles, creating the most chances (three) and winning 10 of his 13 ground duels.

The attacker's goal was excellently taken, and fans will hope that his strike will be the first of many at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 66%-34% Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots: Liverpool 14-9 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots on target: Liverpool 4-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corners: Liverpool 6-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fouls: Liverpool 5-13 Wolverhampton Wanderers

BEST STATS

1 - On his 17th appearance and with his 21st shot in the competition, Florian Wirtz has scored his first ever Premier League goal for Liverpool. Finally. pic.twitter.com/QB1tvXJanj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2025

Hugo Ekitike's last four Premier League games for Liverpool:



⚽⚽ vs. Leeds

⚽⚽ vs. Brighton

⚽ vs. Tottenham

?️ vs. Wolves



The provider this afternoon. ?️#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/RvZV9usw7g — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 27, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Liverpool are two Premier League games, with Leeds United set to travel to Anfield on January 1, while the Reds will then play Fulham at Craven Cottage three days later.

Wolves face a difficult test against Manchester United at Old Trafford on December 30, before playing West Ham United at home on January 3.