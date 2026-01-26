Manchester United news: 'Proud of you, Kai' - Wayne Rooney's emotion after son's Old Trafford debut

By Axel Clody | 26 Jan 2026 11:18 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 11:43

The youngster made his first appearance at Old Trafford in the Red Devils' victory over Derby County in the FA Youth Cup.

Old Trafford witnessed the continuation of the Rooney family's history with Manchester United. Young Kai Rooney, son of club legend Wayne Rooney, made his official debut playing for the Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup this weekend, which also saw the first team claim victory in the derby against Arsenal.

Wayne Rooney's pride after Kai's Old Trafford debut

Then and now. Proud of you Kai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S9WJ8C8Ky9 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 24, 2026

At just 16 years old, the winger came on towards the end of the match and watched the Red Devils beat Derby County (the club where his father served as manager) 2-1 in extra time, securing a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The occasion featured an emotional moment involving Wayne Rooney, who watched the match from a box alongside his wife Coleen, while first-team manager Michael Carrick and some members of the coaching staff also witnessed the moment from the stands.

Kai had previously scored in the Under-18 League Cup last season. However, that match took place away from the club's main stadium. Against Derby, the English winger experienced his first official match at Old Trafford.

After the match, Wayne Rooney publicly expressed his pride with a message on social media, comparing a photo of Kai on the pitch with a childhood photo of himself at Old Trafford, with the caption: "Then and now. Proud of you, Kai."

Having come through United's youth ranks, Kai joined the club at the age of 11 back in 2020 and has progressed steadily to establish himself in the team, which is renowned for developing young talents.

Bright future ahead for Kai Rooney

© Iconsport / Pixsell

According to Sport, the player's rise is seen not only as a connection to his father's legacy but also as a commitment to the continuity of the youth development programme in Manchester.

Kai Rooney's journey has been gaining attention in recent years. At just 15, the forward was called up to play for Manchester United's Under-19s after impressive performances in a youth competition held in Northern Ireland.

His displays yielded goals and assists for the Under-16s, which led him to compete in the renowned Mladen Ramljak youth tournament in Croatia in 2025. The edition featured the participation of Juventus, Rapid Bucharest and Dinamo Zagreb.

Given his performances in recent years, Manchester United's hierarchy believe Kai has the ability to step up to the first team in the coming seasons.