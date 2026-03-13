Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'weighing up' summer swoop for West Ham star

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 07:40 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 07:45

Manchester United have reportedly been scouting West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 21-year-old made the move to the London Stadium from Southampton during last summer's transfer window, and he has been a standout performer for the Hammers this term.

Fernandes has scored three goals and registered three assists in 27 Premier League appearances, and it is understood that his displays have caught the attention of a number of clubs across Europe.

According to talkSPORT, Fernandes is unwilling to stay with the Hammers if they are relegated from the Premier League this season.

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League table, level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, ahead of Saturday's clash with title-challenging Manchester City.

Man United 'scout' Fernandes ahead of potential move

Fernandes has a contract with the Hammers until the summer of 2030, but it is understood that the Portuguese has made it clear that he does not want to play in the Championship next season.

Man United have allegedly scouted Fernandes this season, with the Red Devils expected to sign two new midfielders during this summer's transfer window.

One of those is expected to be a big-money arrival, but the club will have to be inventive when it comes to a second signing in that area of the field.

West Ham paid an initial £38m plus £4m in add-ons for Fernandes last summer, and his stock has risen since then due to his performances this season, but relegation from the Premier League would certainly weaken the London club's position in any potential negotiations.

Fernandes will 'push' to leave West Ham if Hammers are relegated from Premier League

Arsenal are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Fernandes, who scored four goals and registered seven assists in 46 appearances for Southampton before making the move to West Ham.

Fernandes started his professional career at at Sporting Lisbon, but he only made 10 appearances for the club before making the move to English football.

The Portuguese has shown his quality for West Ham throughout a difficult season for the club, and it seems only a matter of time before he secures a switch to a major team.