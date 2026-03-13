Liverpool vs. Tottenham Mohamed Salah's record against Spurs

By Ben Knapton | 13 Mar 2026 10:50 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 10:50

Bidding to right the wrongs of Tuesday night, Mohamed Salah is expected to start on the right-hand side of the Liverpool attack when the Reds welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield for Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The Egypt international is now a regular fixture in the first XI again following his pre-AFCON bombshell, but he had an evening to forget at Rams Park in midweek, where he lasted just an hour in the Reds' 1-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg loss to Galatasaray.

Salah failed to register a single shot and created just one chance in Liverpool's European reverse, and he may now face added competition for his spot this Sunday, when Federico Chiesa is expected to make himself available again following an illness.

However, Liverpool's third-highest scorer of all time should be given licence to terrorise a timid Tottenham side again, and history suggests that he will do exactly that when Igor Tudor's relegation battlers come to town.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Salah's record against Tottenham ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown.

Mohamed Salah's record vs. Tottenham

Played: 24

Won: 15

Drawn: 5

Lost: 4

Goals: 16

Assists: 5

One of Mohamed Salah's favourite teams to play against in terms of individual goal contributions, the Liverpool winger has been directly involved in 21 strikes from 24 previous matches against Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions.

The 32-year-old has only laid on five assists against Spurs, but he has found the back of the net against them 16 times, his joint-highest total against a single opponent alongside Manchester United.

Salah has also been involved in an almost identical number of wins against Spurs; 15, losing four and drawing his other five meetings with the Lilywhites, whom he began to haunt long before he made a name for himself in the Premier League.

Indeed, Salah's first goal against Tottenham came when he was playing for Basel in the quarter-finals of the 2012-13 Europa League, and he also struck against Spurs in the same competition for Fiorentina during the 2014-15 campaign.

After returning to English soil with Liverpool, Salah scored in both Premier League meetings with Tottenham during the 2017-18 season - one away and a brace at home - but Jurgen Klopp's team failed to win either contest.

The winger did not manage a goal or assist in either Premier League scrap in 2018-19, but he set the wheels in motion in the Champions League final later that year, stroking home from the penalty spot before Divock Origi sealed the deal.

More recently, Salah scored and assisted in Liverpool's 4-2 home win over Spurs towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign, before doubling both of those tallies in 90 minutes in December 2024, bagging a brace and two helpers in an astonishing 6-3 success.

Another goal and assist arrived for Salah in the second leg of their 2024-25 EFL Cup semi-final, where Arne Slot's men stormed to a 4-0 win as they overturned a narrow 1-0 deficit from the first encounter, before he also contributed to the 5-1 Premier League title-clinching victory in April 2025.