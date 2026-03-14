Premier League Gameweek 30
Liverpool
Mar 15, 2026 4.30pm
Anfield
Spurs

Team News: Liverpool vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Liverpool vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / PsnewZ

A repeat of the fixture that won Liverpool the 2024-25 Premier League title, the Reds welcome crisis club Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot's men have wrongs to right after Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray, as do the Lilywhites following their sixth loss on the spin - 5-2 to Atletico Madrid - and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. TOTTENHAM

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: Alisson Becker (muscle), Federico Chiesa (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

TOTTENHAM

Out: Destiny Udogie (thigh), Cristian Romero (head), Joao Palhinha (head), Micky van de Ven (suspended), Yves Bissouma (unspecified), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee)

Doubtful: Conor Gallagher (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Dragusin, Spence; Gray, Sarr; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke

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