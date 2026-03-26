Tottenham injury news: Dejan Kulusevski breaks silence on "limp" in fresh knee update

By Ben Knapton | 26 Mar 2026 09:15

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski has explained that his recent limp was due to small 'intervention' and is not a major cause for concern.

The former Juventus attacker has not made a single appearance for the Lilywhites this season due to a serious knee injury, which he sustained in a home defeat to Crystal Palace towards the end of the 2024-25 season.

Neither Thomas Frank nor Igor Tudor have been able to put a definitive timeframe on Kulusevski's rehabilitation, and there is no guarantee that he will play a single minute of the current campaign.

Kulusevski is unsurprisingly not being considered for international selection as a result, although he did visit the Sweden training camp ahead of his nation's World Cup 2026 Qualifying playoff semi-final with Ukraine.

However, the attacker sparked fresh concern when it was reported that he was seen limping on the training fields, although he has now taken to social media to quell those fears.

Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski explains recent 'limp'

© Imago

On an Instagram story, Kulusevski posted a photo of himself seemingly on an exercise bike in a gymnasium, with the caption: "Just to clarify things.

"I'm limping because I had a small intervention in the knee two weeks ago. Went in and took out what was not supposed to be there. Knee is great now. Thanks for all the support. God is the greatest. Always."

While Kulusevski's post suggest that the 25-year-old has not suffered a setback in his recovery, it remains to be seen if he will return to action to help Spurs in their relegation battle before the campaign comes to a close.

The Scandinavian quickly became a fan favourite at Tottenham upon his initial loan arrival from Juventus in early 2022 and has now recorded 25 goals and 30 assists in 146 appearances for the Lilywhites across all competitions.

Kulusevski's contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium runs for another two seasons, but whether he will stick around if the Lilywhites suffer a catastrophic relegation is another question entirely.

When will Tottenham's other injured players return?

Dejan Kulusevski on Instagram explaining why he was limping yesterday. pic.twitter.com/pYivmVywSX — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) March 26, 2026

Kulusevski is one of three long-term knee victims in the Tottenham infirmary, the other two being James Maddison and Wilson Odobert, both on the way back from severe ACL injuries.

Maddison is already working with the ball and sprinting on the training fields, so the Englishman has a slim chance of returning before the season ends, but the same cannot be said for Odobert.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus and Rodrigo Bentancur could return from their thigh problems at some point in April, and the same goes for Ben Davies (ankle) and Guglielmo Vicario (hernia).

However, there is no timeframe on Yves Bissouma's return from a muscle injury, while Mathys Tel has withdrawn from the France Under-21 squad with a groin injury and faces an unspecified amount of time on the sidelines.