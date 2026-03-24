Next Spurs manager: Mauricio Pochettino makes Premier League admission amid return links

By Darren Plant | 24 Mar 2026 18:12

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he "misses the football scene in England", amid speculation linking him with a return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine is currently preparing to lead USA - one of three host nations - at the 2026 World Cup.

With the tournament featuring 48 teams, there is potential for Pochettino and the Stars and Stripes to still be participating in the competition heading into July.

Nevertheless, at a time when Igor Tudor is struggling to make an impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports persist that Pochettino could emerge as a long-term alternative to the Croatian.

That may be dependent on whether Spurs remain in England's top flight, the North Londoners currently sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Pochettino fuels Spurs return talk

Speaking in an interview with L'Equipe, Pochettino has admitted that he misses Premier League football and living in England.

Pochettino went as far as saying that the division is the "ideal place" to be a manager.

He said: "I miss the football scene in England. I love the country, its culture, the football culture.

"For anyone with a competitive spirit who wants to measure themselves against others and test their limits, it's the ideal place. Here, you have to give your best constantly."

© Imago

Are comments a come-and-get-me plea?

Despite his focus being on guiding USA to a successful World Cup campaign, Pochettino's contract expiring after the tournament means that he naturally must assess his options.

The majority of Spurs supporters would love to see Pochettino, who took charge of 293 matches between 2014 and 2019, back in the dugout.

At a time when short and long-term options are being linked with Spurs, Pochettino may feel the need to hint that he is interested in a return to North London.

In this instance, though, he may have just been giving an honest answer, given that he has spent eight years of his career in the Premier League.